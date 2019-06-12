Arsonist still AWOL

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man who admitted to setting fires to two downtown High Prairie buildings in 2017 is again in trouble with the law.

Christopher A. Trindle still has not given a DNA sample as ordered when his matter appeared in High Prairie provincial court June 3.

Trindle did not appear in court on one count of failing to comply with a DNA sample and failing to appear in court on April 15.

“He was ordered to give a DNA sample as part of sentencing and he hasn’t given a sample yet,” Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by Judge D.R. Shynkar.

Trindle, 33 at the time of sentencing, was sentenced on Dec. 18, 2018 to 12 months in custody for arson and was released that day having time served in the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Trindle pleaded guilty to two of four arson charges.

Fire damaged the Collett Building and the Pin Cushion Boutique early Aug. 15, 2017. Trindle set fire to two vehicles before flames spread to the buildings.

Trindle was seen holding a gasoline container shortly after the fires were reported.

“These are extremely grave circumstances,” Judge G.W. Paul said during sentencing.

Damage to two vehicles and the two buildings totalled about $410,000.