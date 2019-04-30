Arsonist snubs court order

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man who admitted to setting fires to two High Prairie buildings in 2017 is in trouble again with the law.



Christopher A. Trindle, 33 at the time of his guilty plea Dec. 18, 2018, did not report to authorities to provide a DNA sample as required. He was charged with failure to do so and was scheduled to appear in High Prairie provincial court April 15.



However, Trindle did not attend court and a warrant was issued for his arrest by Judge C.K.W. Thietke.



After his December guilty plea, Trindle was released by Judge G.W. Paul deeming that time served in custody was enough punishment. Because it was a release date, Trindle was free on a promise to provide the sample on Jan. 4.



However, Trindle did not provide the sample. Authorities picked him up, charged him and released him on a promise to appear in High Prairie April 15, which he did not.



Fire damaged the Collett Building and the Pin Cushion Boutique Aug. 15, 2017. Trindle set fire to two vehicles before flames spread to the buildings. He was seen holding a gasoline container shortly after the fires were reported.



Damage to two vehicles and the two buildings totaled about $410,000.