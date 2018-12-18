Arsonist sentenced to 12 months, released

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man charged with setting fires to two downtown High Prairie businesses in 2017 has served time in custody.



Christopher A. Trindle, 33, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 12 months in jail for arson when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 18.



Trindle was credited for time served in the Edmonton Remand Centre and was released that day.



“He agrees he set those fires,” Crown prosecutor Patricia Hankinson says as she spoke for Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich.



Trindle pleaded guilty to two of four arson charges.



Fire damaged the Collett Building and the Pin Cushion Boutique early Aug. 15, 2017.



Both are located on 49 Street about one block apart.



Trindle set fire to two vehicles before flames spread to the buildings, the Crown says.



He was seen holding a gasoline container shortly after the fires were reported.



“These are extremely grave circumstances,” Judge G.W. Paul says.



Damage to two vehicles and the two buildings totalled about $410,000, the Crown says.



“Restitution is virtually non-existent,” Paul says.



The judge supported the joint submission of the Crown and lawyer Dallas Gelineau.



“A sentence of 12 months, for many people, may seem inadequate,” Paul says.



“The joint submission is reasonable.”



He says Trindle faces many factors as an Indigenous person.



However, the accused declined a Gladue Report to consider his heritage and culture into the sentence, the judge states.



“The case could have led to time in a federal prison (for more than two years) if a person had been injured or died,” Paul says.



No one was injured in the incidents.



Trindle gave no reason for his actions.



“He has no explanation for starting the fires,” Gelineau says.



Alcohol and drug addictions are a problem for Trindle and he plans to take treatment.



The Collett Building was the home to Angel Business Services, Northern Alberta Fetal Alcohol and PACE Community Support Sexual Assault and Trauma Centre.



One half of the building was extremely damaged while a 2010 Dodge truck was totalled.



Tenants in apartments above the Pin Cushion Boutique were evacuated.



Police called both fires suspicious.