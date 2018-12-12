Argument lands man in trouble

H.P. court docket

Dec. 3, 2018

Judge D.R. Shynkar



A Driftpile man is a lot lighter in the wallet after a domestic argument with his spouse.

Daniel Felix Ward was fined $500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $150, after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court to mischief and damage under $5,000 and failing to appear in court.

Ward, 39, broke a window in a house on Jan. 21 and sent a text message to his female spouse that she reported to Lakeshore Regional Police Service on Jan. 21, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

The text stated that “something was going to get smashed”.

“It’s domestic and makes it more serious,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said during sentencing.

“This kind of behaviour in domestic [situations] warrants a jail sentence.”

Ward missed his trial on the matter March 27.

“From what I hear, no one appeared for the trial,” Judge Shynkar said.

Ward told court the reason for the damage.

“It was over an argument,” he said.

Court heard Ward missed his trial because a relative had passed away.



* * * * * * *



Kenneth Isert, 62, of Enilda, was fined $1,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300, after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 3 to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Court heard Isert recorded a breath sample of 120 mg when he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on Sept, 23, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich submitted.

Isert was also suspended from driving for one year.

The impaired was not the end of Isert’s legal troubles. He also pleaded guilty to driving while unauthorized and was fined $230.

“He knows he shouldn’t have done it,” said Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker for Native Counselling Service of Alberta.

“He has had a driver’s licence for many years.”

Isert was suspended from driving in 2014, Hurich told court.



* * * * * * *



Ross Clint Carifelle, 28, of Cadotte Lake, was handed a global sentence of 12 days after pleading guilty to obstructing a peace officer, and for breaching conditions.

Carifelle was released, however, after being given credit for time served in the Peace River Correctional Centre.

Carifelle was a passenger in the back seat of a vehicle with a female he was ordered to have no contact with, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

“The obstruction was very brief,” Judge D.R. Shunkar noted.

When the vehicle was stopped on Nov. 5 by High Prairie RCMP, he identified her by another name when asked by the officer.

“He told lies because he knew he wasn’t supposed to be with her,” said lawyer Harry Jong.



* * * * * * *



George Brian Coutrie was fined $150 for loitering under the Town of High Prairie bylaw.

Coutrie was sleeping inside TD Canada Trust where he is banned, court heard.

Coutrie was also fined $115 for unlawful consumption of alcohol.