Area honours its volunteers

Thank you, Joussard volunteers
Some of the volunteers in Joussard were recognized for their dedication and commitment to the community April 17 at a banquet at the Homesteader’s Hall. Seventeen volunteers gathered for a photo afterwards. Each volunteer was presented with gifts. Beverages and snacks were served before presentations. Joussard Family and Community Support Services outreach worker LaRetta Casavant and Big Lakes County Joussard Councillor Richard Simard presented the gifts and extended words of thanks and praise. In the front row, left-right, are Yvonne Chaput, Maureen Renneberg, Kathy L’Heureux, Angelina Couturier, Sharon Brassard, Norma Deuchar, Claire Fortier, Marika Odegaard [holding the certificate for Jeannette Willier], and Kruz Marko. In the back row, left-right, are Robert Chaput, Avery Getz, Angela Paul, Guy L’Heureux, Neil Renneberg, Finn Marko, Bernie Falkner, David Whillans, Jeannette Willier, and Simard. Youth Finn Marko and her bother, Kruz, Marko, were given special recognition for the efforts as youth. Thank you, High Prairie and area volunteers
Richard Froese
South Peace News
Volunteers were recognized during the High Prairie Volunteer-Appreciation Banquet on April 16 at the Elks Hall, co-hosted by Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services and the Town of High Prairie.
Certificates of appreciation and a gift were presented to 69 volunteers.
Words of thanks were expressed by FCSS and municipal leaders.
“We know it takes a lot of time and commitment to be a volunteer,” says High Prairie area outreach worker Nancy Marquardt.
FCSS chair Ann Stewart spoke on behalf of the board.
“We thank everyone for giving to the community,” Stewart says. “Thanks for the time to make our community a better and safer place to live.”
Reeve Ken Matthews described the value of volunteers.
“Without volunteers, we wouldn’t have the community we have; without volunteers, we may not even have a community.”
Words of thanks were also expressed Town of High Prairie Councillor Debbie Rose.
“You help enhance our citizens’ quality of life, – you make High Prairie a wonderful place to call home.”
Community volunteers in High Prairie were recognized during appreciation night on April 16. In the front row, left-right, are Trina Ogg, Angele Leganchuk, Carol Morgan, Noela Vandermeulen, Molly Marquardt and Morgan Marquardt. In the middle row, left-right, are Rhonda Keay, Gail Guild, Linda Koesveld, Henry Nyberg, Dwight Tulloch and Dyanna Marquardt. In the back row, left-right, are Sam Snow, Tammy Napier, Fred Korol, Fern Nyberg, Ruby Parke, Roger Kemp and Sherry Monteith.
Members of the High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department were thanked for their service and dedication. In the front row, left-right, are Edwina Ayles, fire chief Ken Melnyk, Jessie Nobert, Kyle Rosychuk and Chantelle Ayles. In the middle row, left-right, are David Martinson, Capt. Mike Caron, Luci Martinson, Capt. Brandon Letendre and Steve Rotenburger. In the back row, left-right, are Derian New, Dan Mercer, Kennedy Buchan, Kody Robinson, Jenny Ehman and John Loge.
Thank you,Grouard volunteers
Community volunteers in Grouard were recognized during appreciation night on April 19. In the front row, left-right, are Monica Kreiner, Fern Welch, Kevin Auger, Marie Brulotte and Len Brulotte. In the back row left-right, are Darcy Halcrow, David Anderson, Travis Cloutier, Rod Sutherland and Norma Auger. Missing in photo but present at the event is Bobby Auger. Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services and Big Lakes County co-hosted the event at Grouard Northland School. Certificates of appreciation and a gift were presented as 21 volunteers were nominated. Words of thanks were expressed to the volunteers. “The appreciation event is to thank you for everything you do for this community and the county,” says outreach worker LaRetta Casavant, who spoke on behalf of FCSS manager Louise Myre, who was unable to attend. Other words were added from the local representative on Big Lakes County council. “The volunteer-appreciation event is a good time to inspire people,” Grouard Councillor Fern Welch says. “You’re recognized for your time and effort to make the community a better and safer place to live.”