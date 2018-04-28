Area honours its volunteers

Thank you, Joussard volunteers

Thank you, High Prairie and area volunteers

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Volunteers were recognized during the High Prairie Volunteer-Appreciation Banquet on April 16 at the Elks Hall, co-hosted by Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services and the Town of High Prairie.



Certificates of appreciation and a gift were presented to 69 volunteers.



Words of thanks were expressed by FCSS and municipal leaders.



“We know it takes a lot of time and commitment to be a volunteer,” says High Prairie area outreach worker Nancy Marquardt.



FCSS chair Ann Stewart spoke on behalf of the board.



“We thank everyone for giving to the community,” Stewart says. “Thanks for the time to make our community a better and safer place to live.”



Reeve Ken Matthews described the value of volunteers.



“Without volunteers, we wouldn’t have the community we have; without volunteers, we may not even have a community.”



Words of thanks were also expressed Town of High Prairie Councillor Debbie Rose.



“You help enhance our citizens’ quality of life, – you make High Prairie a wonderful place to call home.”

Thank you,Grouard volunteers