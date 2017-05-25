Archbishop tours area

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The leader of the Grouard-McLennan Catholic Diocese toured the High Prairie and Slave Lake area during the last two weeks of May to connect with local churches and members.

Archbishop Gerard Pettipas visited several parishes, members, school boards, settlements, missions and communities during the tour of the Slave Lake deanery (district) that started May 12 and ends May 29.

“I seek to learn firsthand the needs of the diocese by being a personal presence,” Pettipas says.

Each May, the archbishop tours a different deanery, with about 20 parishes in the local deanery, extending west to High Prairie, east to Smith and Calling Lake and south to the area just south of Highway 2, he says.

The archbishop visited shut-ins at the new J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre in the new High Prairie Health Complex on May 14.

“I was impressed by the new facility, the attention to detail that went into making it a reality for High Prairie, but most of all for the wonderful care given by all those who go under the heading staff,” Pettipas says.

The pastoral visit began in High Prairie on May 12 with an opening ceremony at St. Paul’s Catholic Church before he visited East Prairie Metis Settlement in the afternoon.

Pettipas met with the St. Paul’s parish council and Father George Okoye on May 13 before he celebrated mass on Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie.

He returned to East Prairie on May 14 to celebrate mass.

“Each parish tries to represent the flavour of the parish with a variety of significant and ingenious presentations, seeking always to stay within the parameters set out, while giving the local congregation the opportunity for one-on-one time with His Grace,” says St. Paul’s parish council member Amy Norland says in a written submission about the tour.

Pettipas was also scheduled to visit St. Andrew’s School on May 24.

The tour of the archbishop concludes May 29 in Slave Lake with a closing ceremony during Celebration of Holy Mass at 2 p.m.

The Archdiocese of Grouard-McLennan encompasses a large area, serving the enter Peace Country in the northwest, east to Wabasca, and north to the Northwest Territories.