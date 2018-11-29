Aquatic centre nets two more Red Cross awards



Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre has received another two provincial swimming awards from the Canadian Red Cross.



Aquatic centre staff and the Town of High Prairie High Prairie celebrated the awards that were announced at a ceremony in early October in Edmonton.



Aquatics manager Gayla Arams and the staff were commended for receiving the Partnership in Humanity Citation Award and for the second time in three years, the Top Training Partner Award in a municipality under 5,000, which accounts for the number of individuals instructed and the highest sales in swimming and water safety.



“I am proud of the achievements Gayla and our entire aquatics team have accomplished,” recreation director Lori Matthews says.



“These awards are testament to the co-ordinated efforts of management and staff at the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre, and their hard work and dedication to provide exceptional aquatic services.”



She notes the awards were also accepted under the prior leadership of the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board.



Two years ago, the High Prairie facility won the Top Training Partner Award for training more staff and teaching more lessons.



High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk commended the partners for efforts to raise the profile of the aquatic facility.



“It shows the good leadership of management at the aquatic centre, it’s great for the region,” Panasiuk says.



“The sales award shows that the facility is well-utilized and for training and lessons.”



The Partnership in Humanity Citation Award recognizes commitment to improve the lives of vulnerable people within the community by assisting the Canadian Red Cross to effectively mobilize of the power of humanity, Matthews says.



Leadership at the Canadian Red Cross highly acknowledged the award winners as stated as follows.



“The High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre under the management of Gayla Arams, has made significant changes this past year and continue to improve the facility and staff to provide a safe and enjoyable experience to their community,” states a message from the Canadian Red Cross.



“Throughout the year, the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre provides lessons to many school-aged children from High Prairie and surrounding communities.



“Through these lessons, they are able to provide not only improved swimming skills, but also water-safe behaviours to children that may not otherwise have the opportunity to participate in swimming lessons.



“The High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre is a great supporter of the Canadian Red Cross and its programs.



“They graciously provided space to our Indigenous Water Safety program over the summer as their original location was not suitable at the last minute.



“The staff and management were very accommodating to our program and its participants.



“Without the help of the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre, those young individuals would not have been able to experience swimming lessons.



“With all that the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre does for the Canadian Red Cross and the aquatic industry in and around High Prairie, we are please to offer this Partnership in Humanity Award for their continued dedication.”