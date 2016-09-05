Artifact-of-the-Week – August 31, 2016

The High Prairie and District Museum has some items used to adjust and/or repair shoes. The shoe is attached and mounted on a wall, then adjusted to the desire size. The items were found in a box of various items at the Second Wind Boutique thrift store. The true donor is unknown. Eleanor Cox sorted through the box and donated the items to the museum. Each week, the museum presents an artifact. Drop by during regular hours to see this item and more. For all inquiries, please call curator Darlene Adams at the museum at [780] 523-2601.