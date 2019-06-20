Another set of ears is listening

On May 29, inquisitive Grade 4 students at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School toured the Pioneer Threshermans Association Museum at Triangle. Association members had four stations set up to teach the children how we lived long ago.



First, let me say it’s extremely depressing to see such displays called artifacts. Hey, I used some of these items when I was a child! I like to think I’m not that far over the hill, unless I’m picking up speed going down the other side!



At Triangle, Betty Claydon taught students about items inside the home. She showed old telephones, typewriters, cream separators and adding machines, and explained what telephone party lines were.



I can imagine what the students thought. Party lines? Woo hoo! Special phone lines used to organize parties? Maybe they were phone lines where several people gathered on the same line to have a chat? Let the good times roll!



Well, no! Oldtimers like myself know party phone lines were comprised of multiple families using the same telephone line. Claydon explained your neighbour could pick up the phone line and listen to your call.



“Creepy!” exclaimed a student.



By today’s standards, he is right. Privacy is a very personal issue. Today’s youth don’t think twice about anyone listening to their phone call. It’s a far cry from yesteryear.



Never being one too shy to not put in my two cents, I told the students the local area was the last in Alberta to have party lines. I looked it up. South Peace News reported in its June 26, 1991 edition that Kinuso was the last community in Alberta to have phone party lines.



It was “only” 28 years ago, but then to a 10-year-old in Grade 4, that is an eternity. I’m sure some of them think that for fun as children we put on goatskins and chanted all the clan rituals. In a cave with no electric lights, of course!



I do remember the party lines. Mom used to scold any of her brood if she caught them listening. Perhaps something even worse!



And of course, there were the stories of old Mrs. So-and-So and old Mr. Busybody always listening in. We oldtimers remember the distinctive click while you were talking which let you know someone was listening. You had to wait for a second click [the other person hanging up] or be very, very careful what you were saying. Old Mrs. So-and-So was just waiting to spread the latest neighbourhood gossip. Would have been nice to put itching powder in her earphones!



There is more. The first party lines installed had different rings for each household. One long ring for our house, two long rings for the neighbour’s house, and three short rings for another.



I remember the time when it was announced we could only hear our ring. Man, that was big stuff! The only problem was, you’d pick up the phone and Mrs. So-and-So was yapping away. At least if you heard a ring, you could wait 15 minutes and try to place a call. You had to give Mrs. So-and-So her space.



One cannot blame today’s Grade 4s for their surprise. But if you take those 28 years away from 1991 you are living in 1963. It’s just one year under half my life. Inventions in that year included the push button phone, computer mouse and instant coffee.



And the biggie: 1963 was the year pull tabs for soda cans [notice I didn’t say beer cans!] was invented. Like the old party lines, how did we ever live without them?