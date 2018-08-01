Another provincial title for High Prairie!

It hasn’t taken Lynn Smith very long to make her mark

When your name is mentioned in the same sentence, and your name inscribed on the same trophy as Olympian Susan Nattrass, you’re keeping pretty good company.



High Prairie’s Lynn Smith, 46, can make that claim, after winning the Ladies 1 Trap Singles title at the Alberta Trap Shooting Provincials July 18-22 in Edmonton.



“I exceeded my expectations,” says Smith, who brought home a pile of gold and silver hardware to mark her accomplishments. “I wasn’t expecting it to happen for a few years.”



Of course, Smith has a long way to go to match Nattrass’s 12 provincial titles, but she had made her mark in the sport very quickly since taking it up only four years ago, and competing in only three.



“I do it for the love of the sport,” she says. “You have to love what you do.”



In Edmonton, Smith competed over five days in several competitions. The first was Preliminaries July 18-20, where Smith had a tough time. No problem, she was getting warmed up.



July 21-22 was the championship competition. In the intermittent wind and rain, Smith excelled while others faltered and she won with a total score of 187 out of 200 [87 out of 100 in singles, plus 90 out of 100 in doubles].



Her adrenaline high of winning the Ladies I title didn’t end there. After the competition, an Overall Handicap event was held and Smith won it all, defeating men and women with a score of 93.



Scores are also kept over three days for Best High-Round Award. Smith ended up in a three-way tie for first place and was awarded second. It marked the first time in Alberta trap shooting history a woman had placed in the top three. Shane Vaughan placed first, Smith second and Larry Ivany third.



Smith started shooting one year after her husband, Jesse, began.



“I made a deal with Deanna Blaikie I’d go shooting,” she says. “I got hooked.”



She quickly improved her game with practice. She and Jesse read several books on how to shoot and put their knowledge to practice.



Besides that, she describes herself as being very motivated and determined.



“I like to compete against the best.”



In 2017, Smith placed second at provincials. One of her first major achievements was winning the Wainwright Tournament after defeating Hall of Famer Diane Peyton. She later also won in Fort St. John.



Lynn has competed in other tournaments in Canada and the United States. Another big accomplishment was winning the Diamond Slider in Calgary at a shoot called the Rose Bowl, where she scored two points better than Jesse.



Smith says she meets terrific people in the sport, and although athletes compete against each other, it remains an individual sport.



“I just want to be the best for myself,” she says.



She enjoys the individuality of the sport.



“There are no judges. What you shoot is what you get.”



Next up for Smith is the Grand American Championships in Sparta, Illinois, where the best in North America gather. She is undecided on attending the 10-day event because Jesse cannot attend.