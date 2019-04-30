Another day, another travesty

Citizens were rightly angered when an arsonist who badly damaged two High Prairie buildings was set free in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 18, 2018.



Today, the ongoing story of Christopher A. Trindle gets worse.



To remind you, Trindle set fire to two vehicles which spread to the Collett Building and the Pin Cushion Boutique Aug. 15, 2017. Damage to two vehicles and the two buildings totaled about $410,000.



It began a long legal process where Trindle thumbed his nose at the justice system. A whopping 16 months later, after lawyers filled their pockets with dough at the expense of the poor taxpayer, Trindle pleaded guilty.



It took 18 – count ‘em, 18! – court appearances to settle the matter. Sixteen months and 18 court appearances which included dragging innocent victims through the anxiety of waiting for a decision, not that anyone in the legal system cared.



And when it was all over with Trindle in front of a judge, the following was said in court.



“He [Trindle] agrees he set those fires,” Crown prosecutor Patricia Hankinson said.



“He acknowledges he takes responsibility for his actions,” his lawyer, Dallas Gelineau, added.



But it still took 16 months and 18 court appearances. Can anyone explain that?



Keeping that in mind, fast forward to the same courtroom on April 15. There was Trindle’s name on the docket. The same man who “takes responsibility” for his actions, faces a new charge: failure to provide a DNA sample as required to authorities. A warrant was quickly issued for his arrest by Judge C.K.W. Thietke.



To make this sordid story worse, Trindle was given until Jan. 4 to provide the sample. He did not. Authorities picked him up, charged him and released him after he again promised to appear April 15. Of course, he did not.



So much for the man who “takes responsibilities” for his actions! Tee hee!



Do you think Judge G.W Paul taught Trindle a lesson on Dec. 18 about taking “responsibility” when he let him walk?



Do you think Judge G.W. Paul’s sentence struck fear in Trindle’s heart?



Do you think Judge G.W. Paul rendered a sentenced which served as a deterrent for future criminal activity by Trindle?



No, no and no!



No one can be surprised by Trindle’s latest snub at the legal system given his recent history.



The fact is some people will say anything in court and judges buy it like a down payment on a free lunch.



I have no doubt that Trindle has issues and he needs help. I hope he gets it. It is still no excuse to get the “Get Out of Jail Free Card” recently issued by Judge Paul.



We need a very serious overhaul of our justice system or more lousy decisions will be made by our judges, the very ones we trust to protect the rights and property of law-abiding citizens.



What will the penalty be for Trindle when he is caught this time and prosecuted? A pat on the back and a kiss on the ass?