Editorial – Another day, another doughnut hole

Jeff Burgar

The Tim Hortons in High Prairie?



The designated lot on the east edge of High Prairie has sat gravelled, serviced, and yes, empty for going on almost three years now. Each year brings with it new reasons why it isn’t open. Or even under construction.



Well, these things happen. Remember No Frills or Loblaws on the west edge of town? Or how about the Husky fuel stop beside it? Property changed hands. Permits were had from the authorities. Plans were made and roads re-arranged. Signs went up. The empty fields are still empty.



For Tim’s, the latest story is highway work needs to be done. According to Alberta Transportation, the popular coffee and doughnut shop will add too much traffic on Highway 2. The existing access by the campsite will be a hazard. So, somebody has to build a bigger intersection.



Transportation has models and methods, and ideas how a community grows, and what will be needed in the future. When it comes to highways and all the people who are going to use that highway, they make the rules. Never mind what traffic is like today. Never mind most of the world waits until something is needed or obviously going to be needed before it gets built. And even then, only if there is money to build.



Transportation says they know what will be needed 25 years from now as the whole Peavine subdivision gets built. And of course, since Transportation isn’t paying the entire bill out of their budget, this is what everybody else has to do.



So, Transportation wants up to a million dollars spent on an intersection at the Tim’s location. They have a case. The new work will be a benefit to the town, and the subdivision owners, people already there [including the hospital] and anybody new who builds in the Peavine subdivision. So all those people should pay for most of it. Even if it turns out actual traffic won’t be there for 10, 20 or 30 years from now.



Many High Prairie existing restaurants don’t like this. Their argument is, why should everybody in town have to pay to build one more food joint that will compete with them?



Other businesses and people say they don’t mind. Or they won’t mind until their taxes go up. And heck, does anybody really care Slave Lake has not one, but two crappy and hazardous intersections at its big shopping mall? Plus more accesses up and down the highway.



There are local negotiations, but not much progress. At the last meeting, there weren’t enough High Prairie town councillors to even show up to meet with the Transportation officials who came to town.



But that’s OK. It’s another couple of months before construction season. And more meetings. And thinking. And tenders. And opening bids. Actually doing the building.



Plenty of time to be open by this Christmas. Of 2019 or 2020.