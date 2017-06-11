Anderson receives cadet’s top honour

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron celebrated another successful and rewarding season May 27.

Sgt. Sheldon Anderson won the Top Cadet Award for 539 Royal Canadian Air Cadets Talon Squadron at its 66th Annual Ceremonial Review, held at Edmo Peyre Hall.

The afternoon event featured a performance by the newly-formed band, marches, drills, awards, and speeches to recognize the achievements of the cadets.

Cadets were inspected by Reviewing Officer Capt. Mitchel Krasey, who further added words of wisdom in his speech.

“While your motto of ‘to learn, to serve, to advance’ is easy to learn, it is much harder to live,” Krasey says.

“I ask you to learn, don’t just sit passively during your lessons; participate.”

He further advised the youth to expand their capacity as citizens.

“I ask that you look beyond yourself and embrace the opportunities for service both inside and outside of cadets,” Krasey says.

He suggested that can be anything from taking time to help in the poppy drive to shovelling snow from a neighbour’s sidewalk.

“True citizenship is more than just words, it is both one of the hardest and noblest acts one can do for another,” Krasey says.

Benefits of the program were expressed by the Air Cadet League of Alberta Deputy Northwest Wing Director Wayne Reitsma.

“It’s good to be a follower and a leader,” Reitsma says.

“It provides training for leadership and teamwork.”

Several cadets were also promoted during the ceremony.

High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett thanked the cadets for their service and commitment.

“We thank you for carrying on the tradition,” Ebbett says.

“Congratulations to all who were promoted.”

Squadron Capt. Dan Gillmor gave top marks for members for another busy and growing year.

“You raised the benchmark,” Gillmor says.

“All of it is because of you; it inspires and motivates all of us.”

Municipal leaders also congratulated the cadets for their achievements and service to the community and country.

“It will make you better citizens and a better community,” Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews says.

“It proves we’re going to have a better country and future because you serve the country.”

Town of High Prairie Councillor Brian Gilroy spoke on behalf of Mayor Linda Cox.

“Your involvement in the 539 Talon Squadron is a great beginning to continue to develop the quality military personnel that will lead our country for years to come,” Gilroy says.

“As you go forward in life, remember the lessons that your instructors have delivered; lessons on respect for others – teamwork – sacrifice – always being prepared – and always giving 100 per cent – the impossible challenges that you faced and yet overcame an the pride in representing our country.

“And in remembering these days of training, apply these disciplines to your studies, your jobs, your community and your future endeavours.”

Sponsors and supporters of the cadet program were also acknowledged.