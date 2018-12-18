Chris Clegg

South Peace News



High Prairie town council will have to sharpen its pencils if they want to avoid a tax increase in 2019.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk noted at a budget meeting Dec. 10 that a 12 per cent increase would occur if council passed the interim budget as presented.



“I don’t know about you but that’s too high for me,” he said.



Panasiuk noted spending would increase $300,000 and suggested to council they pass an interim budget with the same numbers as 2018 and deal with issues later.



However, council denied the suggestion. Councillor Michael Long was visibly upset the recreation department presented no budget – the only department to not comply with council’s request.



“This is 16 per cent of our budget,” he said, adding he did not have single number in front of him to consider.



“This is an exercise in futility.”



Panasiuk and Councillor Arlen Quartly voted for a zero per cent interim budget but councillors Long, Donna Deynaka, Judy Stenhouse and Brian Gilroy voted against.



Gilroy and Stenhouse expressed concern over any increase.



“As little increase, no increase in taxes,” said Gilroy.



Stenhouse especially opposed pay increase for staff in tough times.



“This raise, I can’t support that,” added Stenhouse. “People are losing their jobs. I can’t buy into giving people a raise when people are losing their jobs.”