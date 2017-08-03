All’s well that ends well

AHS addresses concerns to satisfaction of council

There appears to have been a lot of fence mending in the last few weeks, much to everyone’s approval.

The High Prairie Medical Clinic was asking for help from High Prairie town council and Big Lakes County council in getting answers from the Alberta government.

The clinic, owned and operated by Dr. Robin Laughlin and Dr. Pam Edwards, wanted answers to two issues.

In an e-mail sent the Judy Johnston, assistant manager of the clinic, she cited the issues:

* Another extension may be needed to stay in the old hospital because the new site will likely not be ready by the end of August.

The clinic has already been granted one extension to stay at the old hospital.

* a doctor who wanted to work in High Prairie applied for the job after seeing Alberta Health Services ads, but was not given an interview.

However, just as council was ready to intervene in support of the clinic, they received a letter from AHS.

Mayor Linda Cox told council that Dr. Laughlin now sits on a committee which interviews all doctors coming to town. That gives him access to the doctors and provides him the opportunity to interview them to work at his clinic.

“Once I found out Dr. Laughlin sits on the committee…” said Cox.

She added it was no longer necessary to write AHS. Council agreed.

“To me, this answers all the questions,” said Cox.

Previously, the H.P. Medical Clinic said they were being denied the right to interview doctors coming to town. It’s a claim AHS always denied.

Earlier in the week, Councillor Brian Gilroy, Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews, and Laughlin accompanied two doctors during a town tour. Another will be given a tour in August.

“It sounds like a lot has changed,” said Councillor Brian Panasiuk.

“I would agree,” said Johnston, who was in the gallery during discussion. “It’s obvious AHS is trying to work with both clinics. They are making an effort.”

She added Laughlin’s clinic will now have greater influence than in the past when it comes to recruiting doctors for High Prairie.

Councillor Brian Gilroy agreed, saying allowing Laughlin to be part of the process was a good idea.

Johnston also told council that the H.P. Medical Clinic is moving into the Rexall drug store by mid-September.