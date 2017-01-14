All’s quiet over New Year’s

Richard Froese

South Peace News

It appears local motorists are getting the message to not drink and drive, especially over the Christmas holidays.

“We had six impaired driving complaints between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, and just one was charged,” says High Prairie RCMP Sgt. George Cameron, interim staff sergeant.

“Overall it was a good holiday.”

All was fairly peaceful over Christmas and New Year’s, he says.

“We had nothing serious but a few noise complaints of house parties,” Cameron says.

“We appreciated that people celebrated in a safe way.”

Over the past several years, police around the province have expressed concern that the drinking and driving was not being reduced.

Before Christmas, Alberta Health Services presented its annual Candy Cane Awareness Campaign as Emergency Medical Services promoted safe holidays. Don’t drink and drive, it’s not worth risking it, was the message.

Candy Cane Awareness Campaign has been operating in northern Alberta for more than 10 years.