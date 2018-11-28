Alleged arsonist waiting

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man charged in connection with allegedly setting fires to two downtown High Prairie business buildings in August 2017 may find out the consequences in a couple of weeks.



Christopher A. Trindle, of no fixed address, appeared in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 19. The matter was put over to Dec. 10 as requested by his lawyer, Dallas Gelineau.



“He asked that it go over for two weeks for a possible resolution,” duty counsel Lisa Trach told court, as she spoke as an agent for Gelineau.



Trindle appeared from the Edmonton Remand Centre on CCTV.



When he appeared Oct. 22, Gelineau reported he would not further pursue the process to determine if his client was criminally responsible for his actions. The matter was then put over to Nov. 1 for a possible resolution.



Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said he has more time now to draft a proposed resolution to the long-standing case after a heavy workload.



“I’m confident I can prepare a resolution for that date,” Hurich told court.



Trindle was charged with four counts of arson by High Prairie RCMP in January after two downtown High Prairie businesses and two vehicles were burned in the early morning of Aug. 15, 2017.



Emergency services were called to a fire first at the Collett Building, then to the Pin Cushion Boutique, both located on 49 Street in downtown High Prairie.



Police called both fires suspicious.