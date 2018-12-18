Alleged arsonist expected to enter guilty plea

Richard Froese

South Peace News



A man charged in connection with allegedly setting fires to two downtown High Prairie businesses in 2017 expects a decision before Christmas.



Christopher A. Trin- dle, of no fixed address, appeared in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 10 from the Edmonton Remand Centre by CCTV for a proposed resolution.



However, the matter was put over to Dec. 18 as requested by his lawyer, Dallas Gelineau.



“There will a joint submission [with the Crown] for resolution,” Gelineau writes in a letter read by duty counsel Harry Jong, who served as an agent.



“He will also be here in court,” Jong adds.



“There will be some discussion then,” says Andre Arseneau, Crown prosecutor.



Gelineau initially expected a resolution Nov. 19.



Trindle charged with four counts of arson by High Prairie RCMP in January after two downtown High Prairie businesses and two vehicles were burned in the early morning of Aug. 15 just over 16 months ago.



Emergency services were called to a fire first at the Collett Building, then to the Pin Cushion Boutique.



The High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department responded first to a fire at the Collett Building shortly after 3 a.m. Damage was contained to the south side of the building.



About 20 minutes after the first incident, crews were called to a fire in an alley south of The Pin Cushion Boutique. Fire was contained to the vehicle and an outside wall, extensive damage to the building occurred.



Police first called both fires suspicious.