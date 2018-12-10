Alleged arsonist close to resolution

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man charged in connection with allegedly setting fires to two downtown High Prairie businesses in 2017 expects a decision before Christmas.

Christopher A. Trindle, of no fixed address, appeared in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 10 for a proposed resolution.

However, the matter was put over to Dec. 18 as requested by his lawyer, Dallas Gelineau.

“There will a joint submission (with the Crown) for resolution,” Gelineau says in a letter read by duty counsel Harry Jong, who served as an agent.

“He will also be here in court,” Jong says.

A recommendation is scheduled from the lawyer and the Crown prosecutor.

“There will be some discussion then,” says Andre Arseneau, chief Crown prosecutor for the Slave Lake Crown office.

Gelineau initially expected a resolution for Nov. 19.

Trindle appeared from the Edmonton Remand Centre on CCTV.

He was charged with four counts of arson by High Prairie RCMP in January.

Two downtown High Prairie businesses and two vehicles were burned in the early morning of Aug. 15.

Emergency services were called to a fire first at the Collett Building, then to the Pin Cushion Boutique.

Both are located on 49 Street.

The High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department responded first to a fire at the Collett Building shortly after 3 a.m., said acting fire chief Dan Gillmor.

“A truck on the south side of the building was on fire and ignited the building,” said Gillmor.

He says the fire started in the vehicle.

Damage was contained to the south side of the building.

While the truck was destroyed, a small car received some damage.

The Collett Building was the home to Angel Business Services, Northern Alberta Fetal Alcohol and PACE Community Support Sexual Assault and Trauma Centre.

Collett Building owner John Middelkoop says half of the building was extremely damaged while his 2010 Dodge truck was totaled.

About 20 minutes after the first incident, crews were called to a fire in an alley south of The Pin Cushion Boutique.

“We had a vehicle on fire threatening the building,” Gillmor said.

“Fire was contained to the vehicle and an outside wall, while the car was destroyed.”

Tenants in apartments above the Pin Cushion Boutique were evacuated.

Police called both fires suspicious.