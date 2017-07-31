Alberta’s parks celebrated

Alberta Parks celebrated Parks Day July 15 at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park with several activities, hotdogs, cake and refreshments for visitors. Well over 100 attended activities during the afternoon. Parks Day is celebrated nation-wide on the third Saturday every July. Participating parks across Alberta host fun activities for the entire family and educate the public about the proper use of parks and animal safety. Parks Day is a great opportunity for Albertans to rediscover fun and reconnect with nature.