Alberta’s parks celebrated

Alberta Junior Forest Ranger volunteer Noel Soogrim, left, helps nine-year-old Elias Mehdi, centre, and seven-year-old Hussien Mehdi, in Marsh Monsters. Participants tried to identify the “monsters’ in the water.

Alberta Parks celebrated Parks Day July 15 at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park with several activities, hotdogs, cake and refreshments for visitors. Well over 100 attended activities during the afternoon. Parks Day is celebrated nation-wide on the third Saturday every July. Participating parks across Alberta host fun activities for the entire family and educate the public about the proper use of parks and animal safety. Parks Day is a great opportunity for Albertans to rediscover fun and reconnect with nature.

Avery Bolster, 9, of Watino, reaches into a box as Quinn Hjelsing, 5, of Rycroft, watches. The activity was part of a game hosted by Northern Lakes College’s Native Cultural Arts Museum. Participants had to guess what was in each box by touch.
Cousins Amanda Donahue, left, of High Prairie, and Lexi Donahue, of Lacombe, show off the hats they made during Parks Day.
Some of the staff gathered during the cutting of the cake. Left-right are Monika Trottier, Tanner Taje, Chuck Bain, Paul Donahue, Jimmy Delorme, Zac Billard, Jamie Peterson and Henry Peterson.

