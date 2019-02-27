Alberta wildfire season starts March 1

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Wildfire season starts March 1 despite what it looks like outside.



A fire permit will be required for any type of outdoor burning in the Forest Protection Area from March 1 to Oct. 31, says a news release from Alberta Agriculture and Forestry Feb. 21.



“A campfire for cooking or warming does not require a fire permit,” says Slave Lake Forest Area wildfire information officer Leah Lovequist.



Free fire permits may be obtained at Alberta Agriculture and Forestry offices in High Prairie or Slave Lake.



For information, phone the High Prairie office at [780] 523-6619 or Slave Lake at [780] 849-7377.



Residents are also reminded to be cautious when winter burning.



“Take the time to go back and revisit your winter burns to ensure they are extinguished,” Lovequist says.



“Snow will not put out a fire.



“A fire left smouldering can continue to burn under the snow all winter long and re-emerge as a wildfire in the spring.”



She suggests people follow several tips to prevent wildfires this spring.



-Spread remaining material within the pile and soak with water as required.



-Check the area and ensure both heat and smoke are no longer being produced by the pile. It should be cool to the touch.



-Check the burn site multiple times in the following weeks to ensure it has not reignited.



People are also advised to report winter burn locations to Slave Lake Forest Area wildfire technologist Russell Murphy by phone at [780] 849-7457.



FireSmart grants are also now available for community projects.



“Apply for your chance to receive $500 to put towards a FireSmart activity or event in your community,” Lovequist says.



Applications are due March 9 by 4 p.m.



To apply or from more information, go online to www.firesmartcanada.ca.



For more information phone Lovequist at [780] 849-0945 or email to Leah.Lovequist@ab.ca.