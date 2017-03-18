Alberta sets out energy efficiency vision

Spotlight Staff

A new energy efficiency report gives the province a road map to create jobs, diversify the economy and save Albertans money.

The new report points to programs like small-scale solar and greater use of energy-saving appliances as ways to improve the lives of Albertans, states a news release from the Government of Alberta.

Revenue from the carbon levy will provide the funds for rebates and incentives for families and communities through energy-saving appliances, solar panels and retrofits of homes and buildings.

“As Albertans, we pride ourselves on being energy leaders,” Environment and Parks Minister Shannon Phillips responsible for the Climate Change Office.

“When it comes to energy efficiency, we should always be leading and that’s what our government has set out to do.”

Several steps around small-scale solar and micro-generation have already been made

The government has already earmarked $11.5 million towards solar programming for public schools and Indigenous communities.

“With the advice of the expert panel, Energy Efficiency Alberta is well-positioned to launch exciting, new energy efficiency programs for Albertans that will help us all save energy and money and make Alberta more competitive,” Energy Efficiency Alberta chair David Dodge says.

The government is also exploring the possibility of supporting a solar farm to power half of its operations.

Three energy efficiency programs have already been announced:

-Residential No-Cost Energy Savings Program offers direct, no-charge installation of energy efficiency products to residences (homeowners and tenants), including assessing household lighting, water and heating components and installing energy-saving products.

– Residential Retail Products Program offers rebates to residential customers at retail outlets around the province. The initial focus is on lighting, insulation and appliances. Consumer electronics, water-heating products, and other options will be offered in subsequent campaigns.

-Business, Non-Profit and Institutional Energy Savings Program offers incentives for high-efficiency products from a comprehensive list, initially using mail-in rebates for the purchase and installation of electric and gas-based products such as lighting, heating and cooling systems, and hot water systems.

For more information, visit the website and gov.ab.ca.