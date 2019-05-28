Air quality alert issued for north region

SPN Staff

An air-quality alert has been posted for High Prairie, Peace River and surrounding areas as a result of several large wildfires.



Environment Canada, Alberta Environment and Parks, Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services issued the alert May 28 at 10:22 a.m.



The alert affects:



-Big Lakes County near High Prairie, Gift Lake and Peavine and Winagami Lake.

-M.D. of Smoky River including Falher, McLennan and Guy.

-M.D. of Opportunity near Chipewyan Lake.

-M.D. of Opportunity near Peerless Lake and Trout Lake.

-M.D. of Opportunity near Red Earth Creek and Loon Lake.

-M.D. of Opportunity near Wabasca-Desmarais and Sandy Lake.

-Northern Sunrise County near Peace River, Nampa and Three Creeks and Keppler Creek.

-Northern Sunrise County near Cadotte Lake and Swampy Lake Res.

-Northern Sunrise County near Loon Prairie Res. and Bison Lake and Utikoomak Reserves.

-M.D. of Peace including Grimshaw and Berwyn.

-Birch Hills County near Eaglesham and Hwy 740.

-Birch Hills County near Wanham and Peoria.

-Clear Hills Co. near Chinchaga and Wildland Prov. Park.

-Clear Hills Co. near Cleardale, Worsley and Cherry Point.

-Clear Hills Co. near Hines Creek and Eureka River.

-Co. of Northern Lights near Dixonville and Cardinal Lake.

-Co. of Northern Lights near Manning and Notikewin Prov. Park.

-M.D. of Fairview including Fairview, Whitelaw and Dunvegan.

-M.D. of Spirit River including Spirit River and Rycroft.

-Saddle Hills Co. near Bay Tree and Silver Valley.

-Saddle Hills Co. near Moonshine Lake Prov. Park.

-Saddle Hills Co. near Woking.



Smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility in some areas.



Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.



Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.



People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution.



They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.



Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties.



Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help.



If you open the windows, you may let in more polluted air.



If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.



For more information, please visit Alberta Health Services at www.albertahealthservices.ca/news/air.aspx.



Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.