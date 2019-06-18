Air Cadets end year on a high note

Capt. Verna Ogg gives her farewell address. The squadron is not only losing Ogg to retirement, but Commanding Officer Dan Gillmor.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron will live on in 2019-20 despite losing two key leaders.



Capt. Verna Ogg and Commanding Officer Dan Gillmor are both leaving the squadron after many years of service.



“This is my last official parade in uniform,” said Ogg during the Ceremonial Review [Inspection] on May 30. “Then I will be retiring.”



High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion president Don Ebbett expressed gratitude to Ogg for stepping forward in 2007 when the squadron had no leader.



“Without you, this squadron would never have survived,” he said.



Gillmor, who joined the squadron in 2008, was also thanked by Ebbett for his exemplary service.



“He has put a lot of effort into this squadron,” said Ebbett.



Meanwhile, Gillmor was sad to leave but a new job in Slave Lake and a promotion in his career prompted the decision.



“Hard to believe it’s over,” he said, while thanking the Legion for its sponsorship.



“This is my last formal parade.



“This unit is not done,” he added. “We have a plan in place to sustain the unit. This unit is still in good hands.”



Gillmore gave credit to his entire staff saying, “They are what make it run.”



And like Ogg, he felt privileged to serve.



“It has been my extreme privilege and honour to command one of the finest units in all of Alberta.”



High Prairie fire chief Ken Melnyk served as reviewing officer. After inspecting the squadron, he gave a few words of encouragement.



“I just want to congratulate all of you,” says Melnyk. “You all look really sharp. Keep up the good work.”



In her speech, Ogg thanked the Legion for 68 years of consecutive sponsorship. Also, she expressed gratitude to the parents and businesses for their support and for their faith in leading the squadron.



“All we have to do is ask and they help us,” she said.



“Thanks to South Peace News for coming year after year after year. Without them, the town wouldn’t know how amazing their youth are.”



A performance from the Air Cadet Band and presentation of awards concluded the evening.