AHS thanks volunteers in High Prairie

Alberta Health Services volunteers in High Prairie range from pre-teens to seniors in their 90s. Left-right, are Adele Dietterle, 93, the oldest, and Danica Haire, 9, the youngest.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Volunteers at the High Prairie Health Complex were thanked for their dedicated service during an appreciation luncheon May 4 at J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre.



Alberta Health Services thanked the volunteers for their time and commitment.



“We thank you for giving your time selflessly,” says Karen Zelman, AHS volunteer coordinator for High Prairie, McLennan and Slave Lake [Area 6].



“The impact you all have on our patients and residents cannot be measured.



“From comfort care to a new friendly face, the lives you touch will forever be changed.”



Zelman gave special mention to several volunteers for milestone records of service.



AHS recognized Anne Porisky for 55 years, Adele Dietterle and Mary Goede-Koehn for 40 years and Violet Chalifoux for 25 years.



“In High Prairie, we have 109 registered volunteers and 13 groups,” Zelman says.



“During our last fiscal year ending March 31, our individual volunteers contributed 7,430 hours and our groups contributed 1,098 hours for a total of 8,500 hours.”



People volunteer is roles such as clerical assistance in both acute care and allied health, the gift shop, friendly visitors at both the acute care ad J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre, mealtime assistance, junior volunteer Candy Stripers, Bible studies, school group visits, Better Choices Better Health, entertainment performers in J.B. Wood for birthday parties and special events, mammogram bus volunteers and pet visitation, to name a few.



Many behind-the- scenes volunteers also serve with the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary as well as the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society.



“Working with hospital administration, those groups raise funds to improve patient needs,” Zelman says.



Volunteers were delightfully entertained by the Northern Lights Encore Choir that included a fun medley of the Beatles.



Special thanks to volunteers was stated on cards to mark Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 7-13.



“As volunteers, you provide invaluable support for patients, families and AHS staff by sharing you time, skills and passion.



“Together, we do amazing things every day.”



A highlight for the residents at J.B. Wood is their continual visits with the St. Andrew’s Grade 3 classes.



Anyone interested in volunteering is required to complete an application.



To become a volunteer or for more information, contact Zelman by phone at [780] 523-6466 or email to karen.zelman@ahs.ca.