AHS thanks loyal volunteers

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Volunteers at the High Prairie Health Complex were thanked for their service during a reception April 26 at J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre.

Four women received pins for longtime service as part of National Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 23-29.

Alberta Health Services honoured Anne Shantz for her service of 52 years, Mary Goede-Kohn for 38 years, Diana Oliver for 37 years, and Violet Chalifoux for 23 years.

“It’s been a wonderful experience,” says Shantz, who serves as vice-chair of the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society.

“The way I started to volunteer at the hospital was when my mother was sick.”

She added that volunteer appreciation should happen every day, not just one designated week of the year.

Another longtime volunteer values the opportunities to serve.

“This is our community and for it to be a community, we have to volunteer and work to keep the community together and help people,” Goede-Kohn says.

“Usually the only way to get things done is to volunteer and share the load.”

Volunteers were thanked by AHS leaders and staff at J.B. Wood. Special thanks was extended for helping move residents into the new facility in early April.

“Thank you so much for what you do; you do a tremendously overwhelming job,” says local volunteer co-ordina- tor Tammy Dillabough.

“Volunteer appreciation doesn’t happen often enough.”

Other thanks came from AHS north zone.

“It’s great to see volunteers put in their time and the energy and hours you freely give,” says Wendy Townson, zone manager of volunteer resources.

“So many programs wouldn’t happen without volunteers.”

J.B. Wood management also expressed thanks.

“It’s all about them and making their stay as best and as comfortable as possible,” says manager Ray Johnson.

Volunteers are valued by the residents, adds Dan Cooper, recreation therapist at J.B. Wood.

“We need to make a person feel self worthy; some people just need somebody to talk to,” Cooper says.

Being a volunteer helps people grow everyday, for both the giver the and receivers, he adds.