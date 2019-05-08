Aces Standing, Grumpy Ol’ Pins win Enilda Bowl league titles

Robert Lemay, left, and Mary Almonte swept the high scores this season in the Monday Day League this past season. Almonte rolled the women’s high single, 246, triple, 642, and average, 161. Lemay rolled the men’s high single, 234, triple, 613, and average, 167.

Each year, the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture holds a dinner and awards banquet for its Monday Day Mixed League and Thursday Afternoon Senior’s League. May 2, bowlers and teams were recognized for excellence during the past season.