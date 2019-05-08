Aces Standing, Grumpy Ol’ Pins win Enilda Bowl league titles

Robert Lemay, left, and Mary Almonte swept the high scores this season in the Monday Day League this past season. Almonte rolled the women’s high single, 246, triple, 642, and average, 161. Lemay rolled the men’s high single, 234, triple, 613, and average, 167.
Each year, the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture holds a dinner and awards banquet for its Monday Day Mixed League and Thursday Afternoon Senior’s League. May 2, bowlers and teams were recognized for excellence during the past season.
Mary Almonte swept the women’s high scores this season in the Thursday Senior League this past season while Gary Keay and John Folkins [absent] won men’s honours. Almonte rolled the women’s high single, 239, triple, 598, and average, 161. Keay rolled the men’s high single, 282, and average, 168; Folkins rolled the men’s high triple, 683. Instead of team rolloffs [playoffs] this season, Enilda Mud Bowl had individuals compete for high scores with handicaps factored into scoring. Above, Kristin Callio, left, league manager, presents a cash prize to Claude Smith for placing second in the men’s competition. Absent were Gary Keay, who placed first, and John Folkins, who placed third. Instead of team rolloffs this season, the bowling alley had individuals compete for high scores with handicaps factored into scoring. Above, Kristin Callio, left, league manager, presents cash prizes to the women’s top three. Left-right are Callio, Charlene Johansson, who placed first, Tracy Nanooch, second, and Danielle Anderson, third. Grumpy Ol’ Pins claimed the Thursday Senior League title with 191 points. Posing with the league trophy is Robert Lemay. Missing are teammates Gary Keay and Joanne Chapman. Hi Five placed second with 146 1/2 points and Wild Turkeys third with 127 points. Aces Standing claimed the Monday Day League title with 380 1/2 points. Left-right are Arne Johansson, Mary Almonte and Lyle Stewart. Missing is Alicemary Olansky. Lucky Strikes placed second with 144 points and Gutt-er Done third with 141 1/2 points.