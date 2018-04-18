Accused arsonist waits to obtain lawyer

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man charged in connection with setting two High Prairie businesses on fire last summer has still not hired a lawyer.



Christopher A. Trindle, of no fixed address, appeared in High Prairie provincial court April 9 and is set to return April 30.



“He doesn’t have counsel yet,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.



“He has contacted Legal Aid, but counsel hasn’t been appointed yet.”



Trindle is waiting to obtain a lawyer from Edmonton, Jong said during a previous court appearance March 12.



Trindle appeared in court from Peace River Correctional Centre on CCTV.



He was charged with four counts of arson by High Prairie RCMP after two downtown High Prairie businesses and two vehicles were burned the night of Aug. 14 or early Aug. 15.



Emergency services were called to a fire first at the Collett Building, then to the Pin Cushion Boutique, both located on 49 Street. The High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to a fire at the Collett Building shortly after 3 a.m., said acting fire chief Dan Gillmor.



The Collett Building was the home to Angel Business Services, Northern Alberta Fetal Alcohol and PACE Community Support Sexual Assault and Trauma Centre.



During intitial investigations, police called both fires suspicious.