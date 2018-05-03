Accident injures 2 near Esso

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

One person was sent to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton with non-life threatening injuries after an accident near the High Prairie Esso gas station May 3.

High Prairie RCMP Sgt. George Cameron says two male pedestrians were struck by a Ford half-ton backing out of the Chapel of Memories Funeral Home.

“An elderly female driver was the lone occupant,” says Cameron. “Apparently, the truck backed up over the curb and struck the two gentlemen.”

No ages were disclosed.

One victim was sent to Edmonton with lower body injuries while the second victim was treated at the High Prairie Regional Health Complex.

The driver did not suffer any injuries but was also sent to hospital for observation.

Police received the call around 10:30 a.m. and were at the scene until about 1 p.m. He adds police secured the scene until Peace River RCMP collision reconstruction experts arrived at the scene to complete their investigation.

The cause of the accident is still undetermined.

The accident remains under investigation.