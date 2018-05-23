PICs – Aboriginal culture showcased at powwow



An estimated crowd of about 1,000 attended the High Prairie 4th Annual Traditional Powwow May 5 at the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre. The spectacular grand entry kicked off the celebration of First Nations culture, shared for free to anyone attending. It was explained most First Nations people attended powwows to heal, and that they wish to share with all cultures. “It is important to celebrate who you are as people,” said Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee. High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk extended a warm welcome to all, recognizing the powwow was being held on traditional Treaty 8 land. Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews also extended a warm welcome, adding that all dancers attending were winners. Metis General Council president Gerald Cunningham also acknowledged the holding of the event on Treaty 8 territory and applauded organizers. “It’s a beautiful way to celebrate culture and bring our communities together.” Winners of the hand games tournament were as follows: in the Elementary Division, Kapawe’no First Nation placed first, the Joussard Lakers second, and Horse Lake Juniors third. In the Junior/Senior Division, the Horse Lake Seniors placed first, the Little Red River Cree Nation Eagles placed second, and the E.W. Pratt Chargers third.