PICs – Aboriginal culture showcased at powwow

Aboriginal culture showcased at powwow

Kapawe’no First Nations Elder Herman Sutherland was one of many people who provided the drumming during the hand games tournament.

An estimated crowd of about 1,000 attended the High Prairie 4th Annual Traditional Powwow May 5 at the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre. The spectacular grand entry kicked off the celebration of First Nations culture, shared for free to anyone attending. It was explained most First Nations people attended powwows to heal, and that they wish to share with all cultures. “It is important to celebrate who you are as people,” said Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee. High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk extended a warm welcome to all, recognizing the powwow was being held on traditional Treaty 8 land. Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews also extended a warm welcome, adding that all dancers attending were winners. Metis General Council president Gerald Cunningham also acknowledged the holding of the event on Treaty 8 territory and applauded organizers. “It’s a beautiful way to celebrate culture and bring our communities together.” Winners of the hand games tournament were as follows: in the Elementary Division, Kapawe’no First Nation placed first, the Joussard Lakers second, and Horse Lake Juniors third. In the Junior/Senior Division, the Horse Lake Seniors placed first, the Little Red River Cree Nation Eagles placed second, and the E.W. Pratt Chargers third.

St. Andrew’s Saints were one of several teams to enter the hand games tournament. Left-right are Tyra Auger, Taiya Cunningham, Novalee Auger and Kassiandra Hamelin. Kapawe’no won the elementary title while Horse Lake won the junior/senior title.
A vendor shows off her beautiful aboriginal creations sold at the powwow. Nearly a dozen vendors attended the powwow.
Tallcree First Nations’ Elder Eric Wilson carries the eagle staff at the grand entry while other dancers follow behind. The eagle staff is the recognized traditional symbol of peace by First Nations. The grand entry kicked off the festivities.
Left-right, are Joussard School hand games team members Brett Odegaard, Addyson Brassard, Diamond Calliou-Calahasen and Jayla Willier.
One of many vendors shows off the T-shirts being sold at the powwow. Many took advantage of the huge crowd to sell their product.
The host drummers, Krazystone, provided the drumming during the powwow for both grand entries and dance competitions.
E.W. Pratt Charger Levi Mindel gestures during the hand games tournament. The Chargers placed third in the junior/senior division.

 

