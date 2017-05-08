A time to give to others

Gabrielle Dumont

Jaylen Halcrow

Tanner Laurin

Times Reporters

St. Andrew’s School decided to sponsor a child from India through the Christian Children’s Fund.

The fundraising was part of a Share Lent project that started on Ash Wednesday and ended on Holy Thursday.

Grade 3 teacher, Joanne Lasher, stated that, “The school raised money to promote development and peace.”

The students in kindergarten to Grade 12 voted to sponsor a child in need from India. The fundraising was done by selling Candy Grams, a used book sale, and collecting change.

Last year, the school raised $1,285.59. This is the first year that the school has sponsored a child through the Christian Children’s Fund. The last few years the school has donated to Father Tony’s Orphanage, Compassion Kenya, and an orphanage in Malawi.

The school has participated in the Share Lent program for more than 14 years.