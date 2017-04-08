A facility to be proud of

Future of renal dialysis in High Prairie being studied

I recently had the chance to tour our new state-of-the-art health complex that’s opening soon in High Prairie.

This modern, bright and spacious facility is a tremendous improvement to health care delivery to patients, residents and families throughout the area. This facility has been needed for far too long and I am proud to have worked with Alberta Health Services to ensure that it opened with a number of new services and options that will make a real difference to the health and well-being of people in the region.

The new CT scanner is in place – a first for this area and an important piece of equipment that will mean better health outcomes and will help save critical time when responding to a range of medical emergencies, including a stroke.

Raising the funds for the CT scanner was an amazing community effort and I thank George Keay and the High Prairie and District Health Foundation for their dedication and vision with this project.

Making sure our seniors and others with complex needs have a place to live in comfort and with dignity close to friends and family is a priority in our government’s health planning. The continuing care wing at the new complex is an example of that goal as each room is equipped with lifts, accessible washrooms and large windows. There are opportunities to make these rooms personal and comfortable, a courtyard for enjoying the outdoors and recreational spaces for therapy and programs. The new facility also increases the number of continuing care beds for residents in the High Prairie area with 67 private rooms.

I’m proud of this government’s commitment to strengthen rural health care. This $228 million investment is not just a new building but includes leading-edge technology to support diagnosis, treatment, care and better health outcomes to patients. It brings a range of programs and services together to support collaborative health care delivery.

The Community Health and Wellness Clinic that will be part of this new complex will increase resources in the areas of mental health and chronic disease, areas we know need enhanced service.

I know the community is anxious to see full obstetrics services return to High Prairie. As a mother, former nurse and midwife, I agree that must be a priority and I’m confident that the collaboration on this between our government and our physician partners will make that happen.

Difficulties recruiting and retaining medical specialists is an ongoing struggle for rural communities across Canada and addressing the challenge is a top priority for the Health Minister [Sarah Hoffman] and medical leadership. Our government is working with the Alberta Medical Association on innovative strategies to support physician growth and recruitment to better meet the health needs of all Albertans and to keep the health system sustainable in the long term. We agree that labour and delivery services must be provided to High Prairie area families and we are working to make that happen as quickly as possible. Thankfully, a new state-of-the-art space along with a collaborative care model will be a substantial asset in attracting health professionals.

This facility has been created with room to grow and provide expanded health care services as needs in the community increase over time. We know the need for dialysis in this area is growing and so there is space for a permanent dialysis unit in the new complex. We agree that Albertans who require this life-saving treatment should receive it as close to home as possible, to support better quality of life and reduce travel time several times a week.

AHS is analyzing the current and future dialysis needs in the region and will provide a recommendation on the timeline for opening this unit.

Our government knows that Albertans want a government that works for them, and makes investments that protect and improve the things that make a difference in their lives. That’s why, rather than making reckless cuts that will only make things worse in these tough economic times, we are committed to investing in health care, so Albertans have access to the right care, in the right place, at the right time, with the right health care professional.

This new health complex is an example of that commitment and our government’s belief in investing in services to make life better for Albertans.

Hon. Danielle Larivee,

MLA,

Lesser Slave Lake