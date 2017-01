The Pioneer Threshermen’s Association received a $20,138 grant from the provincial Community Facility Enhancement Program for upgrades to the new Triangle Hall that was officially opened in May 2016. Lesser Slave Lake MLA and Municipal Affairs Minister Danielle Larivee, left, presents a cheque to PTA vice-president Len Parke. Funding supports upgrades to the veranda and security fencing. Back in April 2014, the association received a cheque of $125,000 when the hall was under construction.