A $1 million bill in 2 years is insane

During the last few years, we have heard every conceivable pro and con about the carbon tax.



Those who support it say the dough collected will be re-invested in clean energy products.



Those how oppose it say it’s nothing but a money grab.



The rebate some Albertans “enjoy” is nothing more than an attempt to buy votes. It seems rather hypocritical to take one’s money, give it back to them, and tell them what a great guy you are. All governments do it all the time whether they call it rebates or grants. You can put a tuxedo on a goat, but it’s still a goat.



The biggest benefactors are the people hired to administer this nightmare. By using the term “nightmare” you know how I feel about it.



However, what is the cost locally? Does anyone really know?



The much disputed and ballyhooed figures released by United Conservative party candidate Pat Rehn weeks ago were backed up with facts and figures. He cited a major industry player as his example.



But – and this is a big but – what about the little guy in Alberta? The average wage earner? Just how much is he/she paying? How much money is being taken from the local economy?



In a little town like High Prairie, treasurer Terri Wiebe has the numbers. In an e-mail to councillors dated Dec. 11, 2018, Wiebe wrote the following:



“As per discussion at meeting … carbon tax collected and remitted to the province:



* 2017 – $268,000.



* 2018 – [to date] $627,000.”



People, that is $895,000.



Given that November 2018’s bill was $66,000 and assuming December’s is similar, it balloons to $1.027 million in two years.



Just in High Prairie!



Now the kicker!



“This is what it is costing the residents of our town for just their gas consumption purchased through us. This is not counting what they are paying through fuel, etc.,” writes Wiebe.



Isn’t it nice of the Alberta government to implement a tax, then have municipal governments invest the time, expense and manpower to collect it? What a wonderful system!



What is disturbing is High Prairie is just one little town. Imagine adding all the other towns, villages, and rural areas. What do you think Edmonton, Calgary and other major cities are shelling out to the provincial government?



If anyone thinks for one minute we are getting back as much as we are investing by paying this tax, you are sadly mistaken. Getting a $50 or $80 cheque every few months doesn’t begin to cover the cost of the carbon tax to the average Albertan on their energy bills, not to mention the hidden costs of extra prices charged for your consumer goods because of this fiasco.



The approximate million dollars taken from High Prairians the last two years is a million dollars less consumers have to spend in local stores, to spend on their children, to spend to contribute to a healthy business community.



And when you take into account we haven’t figured out how much Big Lakes County pays, or High Prairie School Division, etc., it’s enough to make you very, very sick.



No matter who wins the Alberta election today, it’s time to scrap this horrible tax. Taking millions of dollars out of the High Prairie business community is something we just cannot afford.