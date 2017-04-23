6 months in slammer for assaults

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A 27-year-old man will spend almost half a year in jail after pleading guilty to several charges of assault on a woman and her daughter.

Angus Kyle Genaille, 27, of Edmonton, was handed a global sentence of six months for three counts of assault and one count of mischief to property. He appeared in High Prairie provincial court April 10 via closed-circuit TV from Peace River Correctional Centre.

“In light of your record, you should consider six months a bargain,” Judge J.K. Sihra said during sentencing.

“Your record is very disturbing,” she added, noting his record included various assault charges and a long record of assaulting women.

Senior Crown prosecutor Andre Arsenault told court that Genaille hit his girlfriend in a vehicle on March 31. During the incident, he also pushed her face into the side window while she was driving, and struck her in the face causing swelling.

“Striking someone while they’re driving shows complete disregard to those in the vehicle and others on the road,” said Judge Sihra.

The victim also reported that Genaille struck her daughter earlier. Her age was not disclosed, but court heard she was retaliating.

Genaille also tore the spoiler off the vehicle resulting in the mischief charge.

“He doesn’t recall anything because he was intoxicated; he doesn’t dispute it,” duty counsel Harry Jong said. “He wants to clear it up today.”

Genaille will be on probation for 18 months after his release, with conditions to consume no drugs or alcohol, have no contact with the named victims, use no weapons, and take assessment and treatment for alcohol, anger management and parenting. He was also ordered to provide DNA samples to police.

Genaille told court he has a deep desire to turn his life around.

“My heart and mind say I want to stop drinking,” said Genaille, who was given 15 days credit for time already served in Peace River Correctional Centre before his guilty plea.