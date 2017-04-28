6 arrested after police seize cocaine

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Five High Prairie and area residents and a Whitecourt man are facing drug related charges after cocaine was seized by police April 15.

Cpl. Chris Warren, media relations officer, Western Alberta District, says the High Prairie RCMP Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at Sucker Creek First Nations.

“RCMP seized cannabis marijuana, a quantity of cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales, and packaging materials,” says Warren in a news release.

He adds a defensive baton, unsecured ammunition and various drug paraphernalia were also seized in the home during their investigation.

Six people are facing charges after their arrest.

Four of the six are charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine, and possession of a prohibited weapon. They are Jessica Marie Anderson, 25, of Grouard, Michael Troy Willier, 30, of High Prairie, Ivan Craig Cunningham, 40, of High Prairie, and Amanda Elizabeth Willier, 37, of High Prairie.

Lavern Willier, 61, of Joussard, faces the same three charges as the other four and an additional charge of possession of cannabis marijuana under 30 grams.

A sixth person, David Ryan Willier, 24, of Whitecourt, is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of a prohibited weapon, and failing to comply with condition of an undertaking.

All were released from custody. Five will appear in High Prairie provincial court May 29 to enter pleas on the charges. The exception is David Ryan Willier, who will appear in court June 19.

RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at [780] 523-3370, or if you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS]. A reward is possible.

High Prairie RCMP Drug Enforcement Unit was aided in the search warrant and arrest by Lakeshore Regional Police Service.