4-horse race in Lesser Slave Lake

Danielle Larivee. . .New Democrats

Pat Rehn. . .United Conservatives

Vincent Rain. . .Alberta party

Suzette Powder. . .Independent

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

When Alberta Premier Rachel Notley dropped the writ for an election on March 19, there were four declared candidates in Lesser Slave Lake.



A lot of people didn’t know this, but it turns out Suzette Powder has declared herself an independent candidate for the riding.



Meanwhile, the Alberta Party website has Vincent Rain as its candidate.



Their opponents are already the well-established Danielle Larivee of the governing NDP and Pat Rehn of the UCP.



Pretty much the instant the announcement was made, campaign signs sprouted up in melting snowbanks in the riding. The two camps have been honing their election strategies for weeks.



Powder is from Camrose. She’s an oilpatch welder by profession, but says she’s out of work in that line and back home in Camrose doing other things for the time being. She’ll have more to say about that and her platform in an upcoming profile.



Oddly enough, she’s both an ‘independent’ candidate and a member of Alberta Independence Party, which seeks [among other things] more autonomy from Ottawa.



With the campaign now official, the Liberal Party ought to be coming up with a candidate. There could be others.



The Liberals appear to have a lot of catching up to do – if the information on their website last week was anything to go by. Only 10 candidates were listed there – leaving a gap of 77 to make up in short order.



The Alberta Party – the one led by former Edmonton mayor Stephen Mandel – had 73 declared candidates as of March 19. Some include Judy Kim-Meneen, who was the Lesser Slave Lake candidate last fall until she changed her mind. She’s now running in Edmonton Northwest.



Another familiar name in the Alberta Party roster is Don McCargar in Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland. He ran for the Metis Nation of Alberta leadership a few years ago.



Actor Dakota House is an Alberta Party candidate in Peace River.



As for Rain, the Alberta Party website introduces him as a health and safety auditor and a construction safety officer who has “worked in all aspects of the oil and gas industry.” It also describes Rain as a fighter for indigenous rights. The bio does not say where Rain is from or where he lives. He had not answered an e-mail at press time.



The returning officer for Lesser Slave Lake this time around is Candace Callioux of High Prairie. She’ll be hiring staff for all the polling stations and had a team at least partially in place already on the day the election was called.



“We’re excited!” said one of her staffers who answered the phone last week. “Let’s get on with it!”



Candidate forums are being organized in Slave Lake and High Prairie, but dates had not been finalized by press time.



Voting day in Lesser Slave Lake and Alberta is Tuesday, April 16.