3rd annual HP Traditional Powwow May 6

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The annual High Prairie Traditional Powwow returns May 6 for its third year.

“Healing Our Hearts” is the theme when colourful dancers and Aboriginal culture takes centre stage at the Sports Palace for the event, organized by the High Prairie Aboriginal Interagency Committee (HPAIC).

A grand entry at 1 p.m. begins festivities with a second grand entry at 6 p.m.

“In the spirit of reconciliation, we know that our ancestors left us a beautiful cultural and spiritual legacy that must be passed on to children and youth,” reads a letter signed by co-chairs Kim Dumont and Cheryl Kachuk.

“The powwow is an excellent way to share this legacy with children, youth, families, and the High Prairie region.”

Everyone is invited and welcomed to the powwow. No admission is charged to see dancing, drumming, along with jigging and fiddling contests.

Students will also participate in the Northern Alberta Youth Hand- games Championship.

Free soup and bannock will be served at 5 p.m. The powwow will also include a giveaway ceremony where tea towels, kitchenware, and other dry goods are gifted to those in attendance.

Graduating Aboriginal high school students will again be honoured with a blanket during a special ceremony.

The powwow will raise the profile of the Aboriginal people in the region, promote pride among Aboriginal families and communities, nourish the spirits of Aboriginal people as a counter to the multi-generational damage caused by the residential schools era.

Last year, 153 dancers from young children to seniors from all over Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia participated.

Dancers, drummers, and singers will be given a modest honourarium to reward their efforts and to compensate in part for long distances travelled with their families to join in the powwow circle.

For more information, phone Dumont at [780] 523-0945.