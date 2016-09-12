30 dedicated golfers compete at McLennan 3-Ball – Best Ball tournament

Tom Henihan

Spotlight

In spite of inclement weather, ten teams, comprised of three players per team, participated in the annual 3-Ball – Best Ball cash scramble tournament at Smoky River Regional Golf Course in McLennan on Saturday August 27.

Twelve teams had signed up to play the challenging 27-hole tournament but two cancelled, apparently due to the weather. It rained intermittently throughout the day with strong winds coming up at one point, but the 30 avid golfers were undeterred.

The all-day event, sponsored by Turcotte Construction, Hicks Honey, McLennan Liqueur Store and Promo High Prairie began 9.30am with the last team finishing up at 7pm.

The tournament entry fee was $375 per team, which included a roast beef supper with Caesar or macaroni salad and dessert. The event also included a number of door prizes and a 50/50 draw.

The prize money for first place team was $1200 and the two teams that tied for second place received $825 per team. A portion of the proceeds from the event also goes to the general upkeep and maintenance of Smoky River Regional Golf Course.

The members of the first place team were Scott Laderoute, Kelly Cunningham and Gordy Laderoute .

The members of the two teams that tied for second place were Al Anderson, Tyler Shantz with Craig Anderson and Phil Ghostkeeper, Chris Peters and John Flett.