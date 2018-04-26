3 sentenced on drug-related crimes

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Three people pleaded guilty to various drug charges during High Prairie provincial court proceedings April 16.



Fred Junior Wapahoo was fined $1,365 after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance.



Wapahoo was fined $1,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300, for possession of methamphetamine, and $50, plus a victim fine surcharge of $15, for possession of cannabis.



Wapahoo was charged with possession of .25 grams of methamphetamine and 3.29 grams of cannabis on Dec. 15, 2017.



“It’s not a huge amount, but more than two joints,” Crown prosecutor Cam McCoy told court.



Cheryl Kachuk, court worker for Native Counselling Services of Alberta, told court that Wapahoo uses the cannabis for personal health reasons.



Geraldine Mavis Grey was fined $1,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance.



Grey was found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine at Prairie River Manor in High Prairie on Feb. 4, McCoy said.



“She was under the influence of something,” he added.



Grey was on warrants which aggravated her legal matters.



Both fines are equivalent to the minimum for driving with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.



Cody Daniel Cunningham, 30, was fined $1,000, plus a fine victim surcharge of $300, for possession of a controlled substance.



High Prairie RCMP discovered two grams of cocaine in his possession at a traffic stop on Nov. 10.



“Mr. Cunningham has accepted responsibility,” said McCoy.