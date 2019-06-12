3-on-3 basketball tournament June 14

A 3-on-3 street basketball tournament is being planned for High Prairie June 14.



Deen Flett, sports co-ordinator for Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council Education Authority, is organizing the event.



The Sports Palace parking lot will be the venue. Flett is accepting teams in junior high, senior high and adult categories, four players per team. Each game will be comprised of two 10-minute halves.



For more information, please contact Flett at [780] 536-0335.