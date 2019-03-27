2CL decorates best door at HPE

Marie Matula

HPE Reporter

This is Marie with the High Prairie Elementary School news for this week’s South Peace News report.



The students in Grade 5C had a great time meeting with their friends from England last week. 5C students shared a Google slide presentation on their land-based learning. The students form England gave a great slide show about the geography of England and some good interesting facts, along with wonderful pictures. It was a wonderful learning experience for all.



Teacher, Brenda Coulombe has been meeting with David Russell’s classes from England now for about seven years. The High Prairie Elementary students always learn so much from Russell’s students at Belvidere school in Shrewsberry, England.



Russell sent an e-mail to Coulombe after the presentation expressing his thoughts: “Thank you for giving up your time and getting in especially early. Your students’ presentation on First Nations was fabulous. It’s so interesting to hear and so good that their history is so respected and integrated into culture. It’s a model for how other civilizations should live. Your students are so outdoors and in touch with the world around them. I loved watching our students’ reaction to the skinning – fab. They spoke so well and were not phased by the number or age of the people they were speaking to. First class job!”



Coulombe is very proud of her powerful speakers! She told her students she would make them breakfast for coming in so early. With the help of EA, Laura St. Cyr a hot breakfast of Johnny Cakes, sausages, hash browns and orange juice was waiting for the students when they finished their meeting.



Grade 4S students visited J.B. Wood residents and presented them with cards and sang for them last week. In Art class they created rock pouches. They were learning about the cultural and history behind the pouch. The students are learning about lights and shadows in Science. They revisited their KWL chart and researched some burning questions they still had.



Grade 3Z is brushing up on their mental math skills in Math. In L.A., they are learning some fabulous new vocabulary such as the greeting, “salutations” from their novel study of Charlotte’s Web. They were excited to hit the slopes at Little Smoky again last Thursday.



Grade KC was very excited to be going bowling at the Enilda Bowling Alley last Friday.



Kindergarten thanks Joe Quartly Trucking for an amazing field trip. The students learned so much and enjoyed exploring the shop.



Grade 1B Is starting a building unit, “Let’s See What we Can Create!”. They have also been writing great stories about catching a leprechaun. They are developing into writers!



Grade 2CL loves books. They read every day and they have just finished reading The Three Ninja Pigs. It was so funny they compared it to the original, Three Little Pigs, story, it had some funny changes.



Grade 5P had a blast “Moving Mountains” for the schoolwide Door Decorating Contest for Dr. Seuss’ birthday.



Have a great spring break! Have a great week and check in with us after the break to see what’s happening at HPE!

Natalie Cole-Lamothe’s Grade 2CL class won the school’s door decorating contest.