$21.6M NLC campus announced

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Funding of $21.6 million for a new consolidated campus in High Prairie for Northern Lakes College has been welcomed by the college.

Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt announced the funding from the provincial government over four years during a news conference March 27 in the eastside campus facility, which is more than 20 years old.

“We are delighted that the Government of Alberta has supported this investment for the consolidated High Prairie campus,” NLC president Ann Everatt says.

“This new facility will support new generations of learners and enable the college to enhance access to a wider variety of programs and services in High Prairie for our post-secondary and dual-credit students.”

Funding includes $882,000 to plan over the next two years and $20.6 million to construct the consolidated High Prairie campus from 2019-21.

“Our government supports Northern Lakes College’s efforts to plan for the future and ensure students continue to have access to modern learning spaces and resources for years to come,” Schmidt says.

“Investing in modern and efficient infrastructure is vital to the long-term success of Alberta’s students and our province.”

Under the project, the college plans to combine its health services site downtown, academic campus on the east side of town, and the trades training centre at Tolko west of town, into one consolidated campus. No new site has been determined, says board chair Dan Vandermeulen. He predicts a location will be confirmed by Christmas.

“With this investment, Northern Lakes College can enhance our dual-credit partnership with local schools,” says Vandermeulen, who served as president for 18 years until he retired in 2005.

“Co-location and the dual-credit program will enable young people in High Prairie to begin their career preparation while still in high school.

“This is a win for the whole community.”

Ideally, Vandermeulen says, the site would be attached to a high school or within short walking distance.

He says the new facility will provide more programs and more ability as a community to work together.

Funding secures the future of the college in High Prairie that has discussed plans for a new campus for more than 10 years.

Development of a new, centralized High Prairie facility will accommodate 250 students, address future growth plans, meet employment demands in the region and increase campus energy efficiency.

“This investment not only supports our post-secondary institution, but invests in the quality of life and continued success of our community,” Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee says.

“Northern Lakes College continues to provide excellent education and training opportunities to the members of our community.

“With this funding, we are investing in the future of this community, and we are all working together to make life better.”

Representatives of the Town of High Prairie, Big Lakes County, High Prairie School Division, and Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division were also present to hear the announcement.

“Thank you, High Prairie, for your advocacy, to make this happen,” Larivee says.

Words of thanks were also expressed by student Shelley Gauchier and Terri Rosser, who chairs the local NLC Community Education Committee, and is co-ordinator of High Prairie Community Adult Learning Program

Planning, consolidation and construction of the college project is anticipated to generate about $46.3 million for Alberta’s economy and employ more than 276 people.

Last year, NLC contributed $104 million to the local economy.

Conceptual drawings have been prepared as a foundation for the project.