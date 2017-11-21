2017 High Prairie Light-Up Schedule

Santa Claus Parade

The 13th annual High Prairie Santa Claus Parade will be Nov. 24. Entrants do not need to register and are asked to be at the old water treatment plant at 6:30 p.m. to line up. The parade begins at 6:45 p.m. and ends at Santa’s Workshop, where High Prairie Light-Up celebrations will be held.

In the first few years, barely a half dozen entries braved sometimes cold and snowy weather. However, the last three years has seen in excess of 14 entries each year.

Parade organizer Anne Bankey has been active on Facebook and word of mouth to drum up interest. She says half the fun is never knowing exactly who will show up.

“I’ve been on Facebook and there seems to be a lot of interest,” she says.

There is no entry fee to join the parade. Just attend and join the fun! Participants are only asked to bring their float and a ton of community spirit.

Bankey reminds everyone to please – absolutely! – do not toss candy or other items from floats.

Bankey appreciates the effort every entrant makes each year, as does the High Prairie Community Beautification Association.

The High Prairie Air Cadets will again lead the parade as is a special appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For more information, please call Bankey at [780] 507-4992. Bankey asks to please leave a message if there is no answer.

High Prairie Light-Up Celebration

The switch will be flipped to turn on the region’s most spectacular Christmas lights display Nov. 24 when the annual High Prairie Light-Up ceremony occurs.

The High Prairie Community Beautification Association and the Town of High Prairie are again organizing Light-Up, with many other organizations chipping in to help.

Businesses are holding sales throughout the evening to officially kickoff the holiday sales season.

However, it’s the Santa Claus Parade and the turning on of the Christmas lights in the Civic Square many hundreds come to see. High Prairie Light-Up is now a full-fledged winter bash the entire region looks forward to every year.

Beautification members, with the help of the High Prairie Air Cadets and volunteers, completed the ground lights on Nov. 18. The rest of the lights and decorations were put in place by town public works crews the past few weeks.

The evening’s celebration begins with the Santa Claus Parade at 6:45 p.m. at the old water treatment plant. After the parade, speeches are held at Santa’s Workshop. Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves then visit children at the High Prairie Fire Hall. Hot chocolate will be made and served by the High Prairie Royal Purple and children will receive goodie bags from Santa, courtesy of several local businesses.

Citizens are urged to stay in town after Light-Up and take advantage of many great sales in the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce’s Passport to Christmas program.

Community Christmas Greetings

The High Prairie Community Beautification Association will be selling community Christmas greetings again this year.

Last year, the association revived the program, formerly run by the High Prairie Boy Scouts. For only $10, greetings will be placed on a board at St. Mark’s Anglican Church.

Greetings may be purchased at High Prairie Light-Up at the fire hall on Nov. 24, or at the South Peace News office afterwards.

All proceeds are forwarded to Beautification.

Chamber Passport to Christmas

Local shopping during Christmas is being promoted by the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Passport to Christmas promotion returns and kicks off Nov. 24, the same day as High Prairie Light-Up. It ends on Dec. 18.

“We want to encourage residents to shop and buy at home for Christmas,” says chamber president Jennifer Zatko.

“We have great shopping in the area.”

Businesses are encouraged to stay open late into the evening, to promote sales and bargains, and decorate their premises.

During Passport to Christmas, shoppers will be eligible for a major prize package of gift certificates.

A passport features 20 spaces. Each space will be stamped for a $10 purchase, with a maximum of five per business. Completed passports will be entered into a draw for a major prize. Passports can be deposited at TD Canada Trust and at Rural Fashion Girl.

The draw is set for Dec. 19.

“The chamber is proud to support Light-Up, and all businesses in the region,” says Zatko.

Chamber Meet and Greet

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business meet-and-greet Nov. 24 at O’s Treats from 5-11 p.m.

“Everyone is invited to meet the chamber executive and members,” chamber president Jennifer Zatko says.

“We want to hear ideas from people how the chamber can better serve businesses and community.”

Several home-based businesses will also display their products and services as part of a mini fair.

“We also want people to support our home-based businesses,” Zatko says.

Youth group fundraiser

The youth at Victory Life Church are hosting a fundraiser after the Santa Claus Parade and official Light-Up ceremonies.

Starting at 7 p.m., the youth will be selling chili, soup and beverages at the church. Join them for a good hot meal and fellowship.

The youth will also be selling popcorn during Light-Up at the Civic Square.

Special Marigold Farmer’s Market

Marigold Enterprises is holding a special Light-Up Farmer’s Market at 4932 – 51 Ave.

Chili and a bun will be selling for $5 at the same location the usual Farmer’s Markets are held.

In addition, vendors will be selling their baked goods so it’s the perfect time to begin stocking up for Christmas.

Call Marigold at [780] 523-4588 to book a table or for more details.

Christmas Extravaganza

The sixth Home-Based Business and Christmas Extravaganza occurs on Nov. 24 from 4-10 p.m. at the High Prairie Elks Hal downtown.

Various vendors will be selling their products. A listing is in the Nov. 22, South Peace News ad on page 7.

A canteen is available including coffee, hot chocolate and cookies. Proceeds will be forwarded to Marigold Enterprises.

Cookie Decorating at Watershed Council

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council is holding a cookie decorating event for everyone on Nov. 24 from 3-8 p.m.

Join the Watershed staff at their office to decorate cookies and learn about the watershed. Be sure to enter a draw for a door prize.

This event is free to attend.

For more information, please call [780] 523-9800.

CRC Little Elves Christmas Party

The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council is holding their annual Little Elves Christmas party Nov. 24 starting at 1 p.m.

Attend with your children to take photos with Santa, and enjoy arts and crafts, games and activities.

Lunch will be provided by potluck.

The CRC office is located at 4709 – 51 Ave.

For more information, please call [780] 523-2715.





