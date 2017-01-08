2016 Year in Review – October/November/December

OCTOBER

Oct. 1: After 20 years, the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council opens a facility it can call its own in the former House of Furniture building. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee helps cut the ribbon.

Oct. 1: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball teams loses the final of their tournament to the Wabasca Mistassiniy Mustangs 27-25, 25-17.

Oct. 1: The E.W. Pratt Chargers women’s volleyball teams loses the semi-final of their tournament to the Peace River Glenmary Saints 25-3, 25-7.

Oct. 2: Outrage is expressed after an abused and wounded dog is left in a dumpster at Peavine.

Oct. 4: Tears flow from the largest crowd ever to attend the eighth annual High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s Sisters in Spirit Vigil. Almost 100 attend.

Oct. 4: Six runners from Peerless Lake win their respective categories at the first Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council – Northland School Division Cross County Race in Peavine.

Oct. 5: Alyssa Backs receives a Commonwealth Service Award – Service Commendation Medal from the Life Saving Society in Edmonton.

Oct. 5: South Peace News publishes photos of the cleanup at the old Turbo gas station site.

Oct. 5: The High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre receives two awards from the Canadian Red Cross. The first was for Largest Programming Growth in 2015-16, the second for Highest Sales in Swimming and Water Safety. Both are awarded in the under 5,000 population category.

Oct. 5: William Fredrick Kaiser passes away at the age of 79. He worked at the Shell and UFA bulk fuel stations in High Prairie.

Oct. 11: High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Rodney Gainer announces his resignation.

Oct. 12: South Peace News reports that HPSD selects Martin Deerline as its Friends of Education Award nominee.

Oct. 12: South Peace News reports the Grouard Native Cultural Arts Museum is temporarily closed as it moves to a new location.

Oct. 12: Grade 2 students at High Prairie Elementary School and St. Andrew’s School help plant the 1,000 tulip bulbs won by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association. Town council buys another 1,000 tulips and locates flower beds at each entrance to town.

Oct. 12: The Golden Walleye Classic Committee makes a $3,000 donation to the High Prairie Fire Department for its assistance in running the fishing tournament.

Oct. 14: ATB’s local campaign ends with a donation of $4,300 raised forwarded to the United Way.

Oct. 15-16: The High Prairie Quilt Guild hosts its annual show and sale, which attracts 137 entries.

Oct. 17: An unidentified High Prairie man was left in limbo after a High Prairie provincial court judge was at odds to decide if he was fit to stand trial or not. A report said the man currently was not, but could be trained to be fit to stand trial. The case was not resolved by year’s end.

Oct. 19: Wildrose shadow minister of economic development and trade, Prasad Panda, visits with High Prairie town council.

Oct. 19: The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s team wins silver medals at the G.P. Vanier Junior High School Volleyball Tournament.

Oct. 19: The PRJH Raiders boy’s wins silver medals at the G.P. Vanier Junior High School Volleyball Tournament.

Oct. 19: South Peace News reports that enrolment in HPSD schools is just under 3,200 students.

Oct. 21: High Prairie’s new Peavey Mart celebrates its grand opening bright and early at 7:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting. Deputy mayor Debbie Rose helps cut the ribbon with staff.

Oct. 21: The visiting 0-8 High Prairie Renegades conclude a winless season after being blanked 66-0 by the Whitecourt Cats.

Oct. 22: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce hands out eight awards to various businesses at its awards gala. POPS Home Hardware wins for Business-of-the-Year Over 10 Employees, while NAPA Auto Parts wins for Business-of-the-Year Under 10 Employees.

Oct. 22: The 0-6 High Prairie Outlaws end a winless season after being trounced at home 45-6 by the Grande Prairie Broncos.

Oct. 24: Cenovus Energy makes a $250,000 donation to Northland School Division.

Oct. 25: The RCMP holds an open house to see if there is any interest to warrant providing services in French. Turnout is low and the need not deemed.

Oct. 25: Kim Dumont is given a plaque for her 10 years of service to the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society.

Oct. 26: South Peace News publishes a front page story indicating that Boston Pizza is asking for interest in a High Prairie franchise.

Oct. 26: Over $150,000 worth of sports equipment was delivered to High Prairie by Sports Central. High Prairie was in the process of setting up a charity to disperse the equipment to needy families.

Oct. 27: The High Prairie TD branch donates $1,000 to the Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter.

Oct. 27: High Prairie town council decides to add the names of Ron and Diane Ukrainetz to the High Prairie Citizens Monument. Details of the ceremony were to be determined.

Oct. 28: The High Prairie Regals fold on the eve of the beginning of the NPHL season, citing lack of players and sponsorship.

Oct. 28: Spiritual leaders in High Prairie are recognized for their work and efforts during Pastor Appreciation Month at Victory Life Church.

Oct. 28: Michael Bernard Jackman, 40, is sentenced to 28 months in jail in Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench for killing Dale Richard Davis at Swan River First Nation. Jackman pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Oct. 29: Michael Long begins a personal campaign asking for support to force Esso to clean up the vacant property across from the town office.

November

Nov. 3: A framed picture of the late Dylan Laboucan and Cory Grey was presented by artist Wayne Ashley to the murdered victim’s parents at a ceremony at Atikameg.

Nov. 7: Roy Brideau starts his job as Big Lakes County CAO.

Nov. 11: Brooke Buchan delivers her award-winning Remembrance Day poem at the annual High Prairie Remembrance Day service.

Nov. 14: Bradley Grant Brazeau, of Slave Lake, is sent to prison for four years after appearing for sentencing on a charge of robbery at the Mac’s convenience store Oct. 20, 2014.

Nov. 14: High Prairie town council was pleased after hearing that the High Prairie and District Museum, High Prairie Municipal Library Board, and the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board all presented budgets with no increases in 2017.

Nov. 15: The TD branch in High Prairie donates $500 to the High Prairie and Area Football Association.

Nov. 16: South Peace News reports that the Alberta 55-Plus Games are coming to High Prairie Sept. 15-17, 2017.

Nov. 16: Sucker Creek Fire Tack Crew receives their medallions and certificates from the Alberta government at a ceremony for their efforts in fighting the Fort McMurray wildfire.

Nov. 19: A benefit dance and auction is held for Tammy Shewchuk at the Elks Pro Rodeo Hall.

Nov. 21: Cole Harvey Hansen appears in High Prairie provincial court and reserves plea on charges of robbing two elderly High Prairie women of $80.

Nov. 22: Councillor Arlen Quartly proposes a one-way street to alleviate the traffic problems at the High Prairie Post Office.

Nov. 22: High Prairie’s Jess Verstappen wins the Canadian National 4-H and Youth Judging Competition at the Canadian Western Agribition. She wins the honour to judge the First Lady Classic female all-breed beef show for her efforts.

Nov. 22: ATCO Electric tells High Prairie town council that the first LED streetlights will be installed in 2017.

Nov. 23: South Peace News reports that HPE students wrap 39 shoeboxes for the needed during the annual Christmas Shoebox campaign.

Nov. 23: South Peace News reports that the new stair tower is completed at the High Prairie Regional Aquatics Centre.

Nov. 23: Big Lakes County discusses plans on holding a regional Canada Day celebration in 2017.

Nov. 23: Big Lakes County renews its membership in the Swan Hills SnowGoers for $15,000.

Nov. 23: The Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League kicks of another season. In Girl’s Division action, PRJH defeats visiting Gift Lake 69-24 while Kinuso defeats Slave Lake St. Francis 63-8. In Boy’s Division play, PRJH defeats Gift Lake 69-54 while St. Francis defeats Kinuso 35-22.

Nov. 25: Kenneth Cox, owner of Quartermaster Ltd., puts up the Community Christmas Card. The fundraiser is revived by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association.

Nov. 25: The largest Santa Claus Parade ever in High Prairie kicks off festivities at High Prairie Light-Up. Necole Screpnek wins the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce promotion.

Nov. 29: Alberta Education Minister David Eggen visits High Prairie Elementary School to promote nutrition. HPSD was selected as one of 14 school divisions in Alberta in a pilot program to promote nutrition.

Nov. 29: Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen plugs Big Lakes County in the House of Commons when he cites the wish for a regional water project.

December

Dec. 2-3: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win the Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament after defeating the Valleyview Hillside Cougars 45-39 in the final. The men’s team places second after losing the final to the Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons 63-62.

Dec. 3: The Gordon Buchanan family donates $350,000 to the High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation, citing a desire to see the money go toward renal dialysis treatment at the High Prairie Hospital.

Dec. 6: The Alberta Beef Producers re-elect Valleyview beef farmer Roland Cailliau as vice-chair.

Dec. 6: Richard John “Rick” McCotter passes away at the age of 69 years. He was a former Kinuso buinessman and former I.D. councillor.

Dec. 7: South Peace News reports that Collin Rattray and Justin Ernesto are the new co-directors of the High Prairie Community Band.

Dec. 7: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce expresses its desire to fill the vacant executive director position.

Dec. 7: Colton Willier, 7, has his 75-second film at the ImagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival in Toronto. His animated film Skateboarding Pants was made when he was six years old.

Dec. 7: Cree Code Talker wins a $1,000 award for best short documentary at the ImagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival in Toronto.

Dec. 9: Alberta PC Leadership hopeful Richard Starke visits High Prairie and pitches a plan to rebuild the party.

Dec. 11: Ralph Joseph “Pete” Walker passes away at the age of 101 years.

Dec. 12: Edward Devin Boyce Gladue has his case of second-degree murder heard in High Prairie provincial court. A preliminary inquiry is set for June 8, 2017. Gladue faces charges in the killings of Dylan Laboucan, 17, and Cory Grey, 19.

Dec. 12: Alberta PC Leadership hopeful Jason Kenney visits High Prairie and pitches a push to unite the right.

Dec. 13: High Prairie town council adopts an $8.3 million interim budget.

Dec. 14: High Prairie Flaman Rentals dealer Lyndon Drefs tells Big Lakes County council he is “quite offended” by remarks directed at the company he represents questioning the quality of equipment it rents.

Dec. 14: Big Lakes County discusses the possible takeover of the Kinuso Water Co-op.

Dec. 14: Big Lakes County discusses the possible change to a bylaw to allow chickens in hamlets.

Dec. 14: Big Lakes County hears plans of possibly changing the former Faust Osmose site into a recreation area. Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard says the community has a list of people ready to donate money, materials and equipment.

Dec. 19: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a cheque for $20,138 to the Pioneer Threshermans Association under the CFEP program for upgrades to the Triangle Hall. A veranda and security fencing is where the money will be spent.

Dec. 21: South Peace News publishes a story in its efforts to find out which person was named for Stoess Street in High Prairie.

Dec. 21: South Peace News publishes a full page of photos recognizing the winners in the annual Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day contest.

Dec. 22: High Prairie town council presents the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society with a cheque for $3,723.23 for rent on property it owns. David Zabolotniuk rents the land.