2016 Year in Review – July/August/September

JULY

July 1: Kinuso Family Foods wins Best Businesses Float at the Swan River Rodeo Canada Day Parade.

July 4: Eleanor Barnes passes away at Peace River at the age of 92 years. She was a teacher on the Women’s Army Corps, and instructor in the famous Ice Follies, which later became Ice Capades.

July 4: George Francis Dow passes away at the age of 75 years. He worked many years at Kinuso Mercantile and was an accomplished musician.

July 5: A piece of High Prairie’s history comes tumbling down as Richards Lumber is demolished.

July 6: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce announces Canadian Pickers star Sheldon Smithens will visit High Prairie Oct. 22 as the guest speaker at the Small Business Week Gala.

July 6: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce elects Tracy Sherkawi to another term as president at its annual general meeting. Debbie Rose is elected vice president, Lynne Bourassa as secretary and Jennifer Zatko as treasurer.

July 6: The Driftpile Wagon Train leaves on its annual pilgrimage to Lac Ste. Anne.

July 8: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre receives a $3,000 donation from the Alberta Northwest United Way for the centre’s Victim to Survivor program.

July 9: Jimmy Delorme and Zane Johansson deliver the co-valedictorian’s speech at the E.W. Pratt High School Graduation. The theme is “Small Town, Big Dreams.”

July 9: High Prairie RCMP are called to investigate after a gunshot is fired during a family dispute at Joussard.

July 9: Joe Aime Lizee passes away at the age of 82 years. He was a long-time manager of the High Prairie Seed Plant.

July 11: Injuries sustained by East Prairie’s Wesley Patenaude, 41, are deemed enough punishment as he pleads guilty to mischief to property in High Prairie provincial court. Judge D.A. Shynkar hears Patenaude received 70 stitches and decides to grant him a conditional discharge.

July 12: Big Lakes County holds the first of two ratepayers meetings at Kinuso to discuss county operations, a brief overview of their 2016 plans and a review of 2016 audited financial statements.

July 12: “Cautiously optimistic” is how Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox described the possibility of Tolko re-opening its plant west of High Prairie.

July 12: High Prairie town council waives a $268.03 tax penalty to a Drayton Valley woman for paying her taxes late. Council gives her the benefit of the doubt after her cheque arrives late.

July 12: High Prairie town council adopts the green lights bylaw, which allows firefighters to install flashing green lights in their vehicles in order to get to emergencies quicker.

July 12: John “Jack” Gordon passes away. He worked in construction and helped build Dunvegan Bridge.

July 13: Sunstone Energy owner Arlen Quartly tells South Peace News that the slow times in the oil and gas industry are the result of a sluggish work economy.

July 13: South Peace News publishes photos of ongoing construction and renovation at High Prairie UFA, and a photo of the framework for the new Peavey Mart under construction.

July 13: Big Lakes County holds the second of two ratepayers meetings at the Big Meadow Community Hall to discuss county operations, a brief overview of their 2016 plans and a review of 2016 audited financial statements.

July 13: It takes less than one minute for Big Lakes County council to deny a proposal from CAO Bill Kostiw to buy houses to recruit staff.

July 13; Big Lakes County CAO Bill Kostiw resigns and tells council his last day of work will be July 29.

July 14: Alberta Health Services says at a public meeting they want an improved relationship with the High Prairie Medical Clinic.

July 14: Ernest J. Bertin passes away at the age of 84 years. He worked all over Canada as a welder.

July 15: Gwendolyn Rookes passes away at the age of 82 years. She worked for over 30 years at the High Prairie Hospital.

July 16: Parks Day is celebrated at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park. A variety of activities, food and refreshments keeps everyone busy.

July 16: The Grouard Native Cultural Arts Museum holds its open house and recognizes the late author Larry Loyie. In turn. Loyie’s partner, Constance Brissenden, donates gifts to the museum, including a birch bark moose caller and a drum.

July 18: Denis Lawrence Peyre passes away at the age of 73 years. The long-time businessman was well-respected by many and a huge community booster.

July 20: South Peace News features Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee and her adjustment to life as an MLA.

July 20: South Peace News reports that Karen Lemay is appointed principal of Grouard Northland School by Northland School Division.

July 20: South Peace News reports that Patrick Lambton is appointed principal of East Prairie Hillview School by Northland School Division.

July 20-24: High Prairie sharpshooters bring home six Top 3 finishes at the 2016 Alberta Provincial Trapshooting Championships at the Edmonton Gun Club. Jesse Smith placed first in the following events: the Jim Thomson Singles 4B Class on July 22 with a score of 99; the Bruce McKenna Doubles 6B on July 23 with a score of 93; and the Championship Doubles 9A Class on July 24 Class with a score of 93. Rodney Smith placed first in Championship Singles 7/8 A Class on July 23 with a score of 195 out of 200, and second in the Championship Handicap 10 Class on July 24 with a score of 94. He also placed fifth in Prelim Handicap 2 on July 21 with a score of 91. Rodney’s son, Ethan, tied for third in the Sub-Junior Class, which includes all entries. He shot 163 out of 200.

July 21: Alberta Health Services issues a blue-green algae advisory at Winagami Lake.

July 22-24: The fourth annual Hoedown Jamboree attracts over 1,000 people at Triangle.

July 23, 2016: James Carlyle Miller passes away at the age of 78 years. He was a long-time employee of the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board and local farmer.

July 24: The High Prairie Peewee A Chiefs win silver medals at Provincials after losing the final 12-1 to the host Clive Hornets.

July 24: The High Prairie Bantam A Rebels go 1-3 at Provincials in Stony Plain.

July 24: The High Prairie Mosquito A Eagles win the consolation final at Provincials in Delburne after defeating the Fort McMurray Oil Giants 16-12.

July 25: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association decides to enter the 150 Community Gardens contest and the chance to win 1,000 tulip bulbs.

July 25: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association decides to hold a Best Yards contest, designed to recognize the neatest yards in town with a sign and certificate.

July 26: High Prairie public works crews and volunteers plant new trees in MacIntype Park as part of an ongoing revitalization project.

July 26: High Prairie town council holds a ceremony before its meeting to place a photo and plaque of former Councillor Quenten Emter in the lobby. He passed away earlier in the year from cancer.

July 27: South Peace News features Miss Rodeo Canada Samantha Stokes, and her recovery at home after an accident June 9 near Brooks.

July 27: Alberta Minister of Indigenous Relations Richard Feehan visits Sucker Creek to hear concerns from band council.

July 27: Sucker Creek First Nation pitches a lower speed limit on Highway 2 through the reserve during a visit from Alberta Minister of Indigenous Relations Richard Feehan.

July 27: Sucker Creek First Nation Chief Jim Badger repeats the band’s support for renal dialysis treatment at the High Prairie Hospital during a visit from Alberta Minister of Indigenous Relations Richard Feehan.

July 27: Big Lakes County discusses fining the Astral Harvest organizers $2,500 for breaches in its permit, including operating the fair past its prescribed hours.

July 27: Big Lakes County agrees to support the enhanced policing program for three more years. The program specifically assigns officers to combat the area’s drug trade.

July 28: The region is shocked after High Prairie RCMP confirm the murders of Dylan Laboucan, 17, and Cory Grey, 19. The medical examiner confirms both victims were shot.

July 30: High Prairie’s Fountain Tire celebrates the company’s 60th anniversary by holding customer appreciation day.

July 31: Robert Bruner passes away at the age of 93 years. He farmed near Enilda and had a keen interest in music.

August

Aug. 2: Abbey Miller is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

Aug. 2: Painted Smile, a champion saddle bronc horse owned by Kesler Rodeo, is inducted into the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.

Aug. 2: Cathy Wilcox is hired by Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee as constituency assistant in the High Prairie office.

Aug. 3: South Peace News reports that the “clock is ticking” on Tolko Industries and its efforts to have an extension granted on its forest management area. The company needs the FMA to secure a wood supply before deciding whether or not to re-open the High Prairie mill. Later in the year, a five-year extension was granted

Aug. 3: South Peace News features The Farm Truck, a new catering business operated by Diane Perry, Corey Perry, and Morgan Nesom, which offers local, fresh products.

Aug. 3: Garry Peterson arrives to act as acting CAO for Big Lakes County until Sept. 30.

Aug. 5: The High Prairie United Church holds a “Moving On” sale. Most of the contents of the building are sold.

Aug. 5: Big Lakes Dodge provides Miss Rodeo Canada Samantha Stokes with a truck for the remainder of her reign after the one she was provided with was wrecked in an accident near Brooks.

Aug. 5: Ernie Masson accepts the keys to an ATV after winning the Elks ATV Raffle.

Aug. 9: High Prairie town council agrees to turn over ownership of the High Prairie Airport to Big Lakes County.

Aug. 10: Big Lakes County awards a tender for construction of the House Mountain Road to Martoshev Logging Ltd. of Plamondon, Alta., for $5.77 million.

Aug. 10: Hundreds of children attend the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Penny Carnival.

Aug. 11: RCMP arrest Edward Devin Boyce Gladue in Peace River and charge him with second-degree murder in the deaths of Dylan Laboucan, 17, and Cory Grey, 19.

Aug. 12: Pleasantview Lodges hosts its annual barbecue and music jamboree.

Aug. 12-13: The Peace Regional Swim Meet is held in Grande Prairie and the High Prairie Dolphins qualify a record 34 swimmers for Provincials. They also win the team title.

Aug. 13-14: Sucker Creek First Nation hosts its annual Powwow, highlighting aboriginal culture.

Aug. 15: Edward Devin Boyce Gladue makes his first appearance in High Prairie provincial court on charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of Dylan Laboucan, 17, and Cory Grey, 19, who were reported missing July 23. He reserves plea until Sept. 19.

Aug. 16: The High Prairie Royal Bank celebrates 70 years of continuous service in town.

Aug. 17: Keith Stewart passes away at the age of 75 years. He worked on the Alaska Highway and for Grimshaw Trucking. He also operated the Petro-Can station in town for over 20 years, then the former I.D. and Monahan Ford.

Aug. 17: South Peace News publishes a photo of a $37,480 grant to the Lesser Slave Watershed Council from the Alberta government.

Aug. 17-18: Three seniors won a total of eight medals at the Canada 55 Plus Games in Brampton, Ont. Frank Tries, of High Prairie, won four gold medals; Evelyn Lesiuk, of High Prairie, won two bronze medals; Wendell Ebbett, of Sunset House, who won two broze medals.

Aug. 20: Donald Victor Adams passes away at the age of 84 years. He formed and owned Adams Transport.

Aug. 20: High Prairie Scorpions Taekwondo instructor Melissa Isaac attains her Masters Level after passing exams in Whitecourt.

Aug. 21: High Prairie golfer Lee Hunt aces the second hole at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament.

Aug. 21: Tyler Shantz wins the men’s title and Judy Hamelin the women’s title at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament.

Aug. 21: Kirsten Bruder wins a silver medal in the girl’s 9-10 25-metre breaststroke at the Alberta Summer Swimming Championships in Edmonton.

Aug. 21: Brady Park wins a bronze medal in the boy’s 7-8 50-metre backstroke at the Alberta Summer Swimming Championships in Edmonton.

Aug. 21: Former High Prairie resident Neil Holmes passes away at the age of 75 years.

Aug. 23: High Prairie town council agrees to write a letter to the College of Physicians and Surgeons demanding more doctors be placed in town.

Aug. 24: Michael Boisson published an ad in South Peace News thanking the community for 24 years of service. He closed his practice weeks earlier.

Aug. 24: ACE Hardware owners Ron and Diane Ukrainetz advertise a retirement sale in South Peace News.

Aug. 24: Joe Olansky passes away at the age of 83 years. He farmed and worked many years for Alberta Transportation as a grader operator.

Aug. 26: The High Prairie Bantam Outlaws lose their first game in Peace County Bantam Football League action, 53-6 to the visiting Peace River Prospectors.

Aug. 27: Catherine Marzotko delivers the valedictorian’s speech at the St. Andrew’s School Grade 12 graduation.

Aug. 29: The Gordon Buchanan Tribute is unveiled in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

September

Sept. 1: Murray Marran and Linda Green start new jobs as HPSD district principals.

Sept. 1: Gord Atkinson begins work as Northland School Division’s superintendent.

Sept. 5: The Slave Lake – Calgary team of Scott Dahlgren and Craig Hutton win $44,400 at the Golden Walleye Classic held at Shaw’s Point Resort.

Sept. 7: South Peace News unveils its new-look Coffee Break pages.

Sept. 8: Stroke survivors Brian Holmberg and Janet Poole share their experiences during a stroke information evening at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Sept. 8: Former MLA Pearl Calahasen is hired by Northland School Division as its First Nations, Metis and Inuit Pedagogical Supervisor.

Sept. 8: Louise Hyndyk passes away at the age of 69 years. She worked at medical records in several locations including High Prairie.

Sept. 9: The visiting High Prairie Renegades are blanked 64-0 by the Charles Spencer Mavericks under the direction of new head coach William Stalenhoef.

Sept. 13: High Prairie town council discusses the future of the religious tax exemptions on municipal property.

Sept. 13: Shirley Banner passes away at the age of 86 years. She traveled throughout the region with her husband, Chester, spreading the Word of God.

Sept. 14: South Peace News reports that Brittany Supernault and Dakota Auger complete Bold Eagle military training.

Sept. 14: Big Lakes County agrees on a pilot program called Adopt-a-Bench in Kinuso with details to be worked out.

Sept. 14: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association agrees to revive the Community Christmas Card.

Sept. 14: Hank Gordon McDermott passes away at the age of 69 years from cancer. He worked at Prairie Truck and Trailer for many years and formed the Night Ryder Band.

Sept. 14: Thelma Faye Payne passes away at the age of 88.

Sept. 15: The High Prairie Renegades are blasted 72-0 by the visiting Grande Prairie St. Joe’s Celtics.

Sept. 15: The Alberta Heart and Stroke Foundation’s “Big Bike” returns to High Prairie. About $1,300 is raised.

Sept. 15: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association wins 1,000 tulips in the in the 150 Community Gardens contest.

Sept. 15: Ethel Mae Tanghe passes away at the age of 97 years. She was a former member of the Canadian Women’s Army Corps. Later at Kinuso, she drove school bus and took care of mink.

Sept. 15: Ted Crawford passes away at the age of 69 years. He spent many years working in construction and in the Northwest Territories.

Sept. 16: Joussard School celebrates its official grand opening.

Sept. 19: Long-time PRJH teacher and principal Leigh Homfray Davies passes away at the age of 71 years.

Sept. 19: The families of Dylan Laboucan and Cory Grey appear in High Prairie provincial court with photos as Edward Devin Boyce Gladue reserves his plea to Oct. 31 on charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of the two.

Sept. 19: Jodi Ann Bellerose, 39, is sentenced to 3 1/2 years in jail for her part in the robberies at two High Prairie gas stations on March 23. A co-accused still awaits her fate.

Sept. 20: The Mad Trapper author John Crawley visits the High Prairie Municipal Library to promote his new book.

Sept. 21: South Peace News reports on efforts to revive the Northern Woods and Water Route organization’s revival.

Sept. 21: South Peace News reports that West Fraser has moved into its new office building.

Sept. 22: Yvonnette Comeau passes away at the age of 96 years. She was an assistant postmistress, worked at Joussard School, and completed books for many community organizations.

Sept. 27: High Prairie town council decides to raise water and sewer rates after hearing they could have as much as a $400,000 shortfall on water and sewer operations in 2016.

Sept. 28: Long-time High Prairie lawyer Ivan Ladouceur is called to the bench and made a provincial court judge. He will be stationed in St. Paul.

Sept. 28: South Peace News reports that Alberta has recycled its 100 millionth tire.

Sept. 28: Big Lakes County decides to build an outdoor rink at Grouard for the coming winter.

Sept. 28: Big Lakes County refuses support for an out-of-town hockey team saying it will only support local players playing for local teams.

Sept. 28: Big Lakes County presents the Alberta Heart and Stroke Foundation with a cheque for $15,000 from proceeds raised at the Big Lakes Charity Golf Classic.

Sept. 29: A sod turning ceremony in Atikameg is held to mark the start of construction of a long-awaited new water treatment plant.

Sept. 29: Tolko Industries is granted a five-year forest management area extension, which could pave the way for the High Prairie plant to re-open. A secure wood supply was needed before any consideration could be given to re-open.

Sept. 29: The Festival of Trees committee agrees to donate $500 to the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society.