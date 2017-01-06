2016 Year in Review – January/February/March

January

Jan. 4: Ray Johnson starts his job at J.B. Wood Continuing Care as new care manager.

Jan. 4: Nomination Day closes for two vacant seats on High Prairie town council. Jeff Burgar, Brian Gilroy, Arlen Quartly and James Waikle file papers declaring intentions to run.

Jan. 4: Staff and students complete the move into the new Joussard School for first day of classes.

Jan. 5: David Gingera stops 20 shots as the hometown Falher Pirates blank the High Prairie Regals 3-0.

Jan. 6: South Peace News reports that the June 11, 2014 derailment near Faust was caused by poor track conditions.

Jan. 6: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce decides to hire a part-time executive director.

Jan. 6: Mackenzie Calhoon scores 18 points as the PRJH girl’s basketball team wins 47-46 at Kinuso.

Jan. 6: The St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team defeats G.P. Vanier 34-22. Lynana Whalen scores 10 points to lead the Saints.

Jan. 6: Evan Anderson nets 26 points to lead the 3-0 Gift Lake Hurricanes boy’s basketball team to a 67-22 win over visiting Kinuso.

Jan. 6: Roland Villa scores 15 points to lead the 3-0 PRJH Raiders boy’s basketball team to a 57-18 win over visiting Slave Lake St. Francis.

Jan. 6: Darian Adams scores 15 points to lead the visiting G.P. Vanier Vipers to at 29-23 win at St. Andrew’s in boy’s basketball action.

Jan. 7: The High Prairie Regals are shutout for the second straight game, losing 9-0 at home to the Grimshaw Huskies.

Jan. 8: Long-time High Prairie resident Joe Muller passes away at the age of 89 years. He worked at O’Brien Lumber, Buchanan Lumber, Shell Bulk, Peyre Farm Equipment, UFA and Oliver’s Esso.

Jan. 9: The visiting High Prairie Regals lose their 18th straight game to start the season, 6-2 at Fort St. John. The Regals were eliminated one night earlier from playoff contention when Manning won 4-2 at home against Falher.

Jan. 10: Jesse Prestly Labou- can, 20, turns himself into High Level police after being charged with the murder of Ryan Joseph Ellefson, 20, on July 29, 2015.

Jan. 11: Dakota C. Anderson, one of two men charged in the murder of Ryan Joseph Ellefson, makes his first court appearance and reserves plea to Jan. 25.

Jan. 12: A new sound system in chambers is used for the first time at a High Prairie town council meeting, making it easier for council and the gallery to hear proceedings.

Jan. 13: Rev. Leon Cadsap conducts his first service at High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglican Church.

Jan. 13: The St. Andrew’s Saints hand the PRJH Raiders boy’s basketball team their first loss in four years, 54-40. Iver Paulino scores 24 points to help end PRJH’s 26-game winning streak.

Jan. 13: The 4-0 Gift Lake Hurricanes boy’s basketball team remains undefeated after a 50-22 win at Slave Lake St. Francis.

Jan. 13: Kinuso sweeps G.P. Vanier in basketball games at Donnelly. The girls win 49-12 while the boys win 46-26.

Jan. 16: The High Prairie Regals lose their 26th straight game overall after losing at Manning 3-2.

Jan. 18: Jesse Prestly Laboucan, one of two men charged in the murder of Ryan Joseph Ellefson, makes his first court appearance and reserves plea to Feb. 1.

Jan. 18: A man, 21, is jailed 104 days for his part in a crime spree dating back to 2012. His name cannot be released because he was a young offender at the time of the crime.

Jan. 20: An election forum is held in town council chambers. Candidates Jeff Burgar, Brian Gilroy, Arlen Quartly and James Waikle all attend.

Jan. 20: The undefeated Gift Lake Hurricanes boy’s basketball team defeats PRJH for the first time in school history, 63-50.

Jan. 23: The High Prairie Regals lose their 18th straight game and remain winless after a 12-4 home ice loss to the Falher Pirates. The club now has a chance to tie the 2012-13 Valleyview Jets as the only club in NPHL to go an entire season without recording a point.

Jan. 24: Cole Calliou’s hat trick leads the visiting High Prairie Bantam Mavericks to a 6-4 win over the Taylor Tornados.

Jan. 25: Edward Godberson passes away at the age of 77 years. He graduated from SAIT in Radio Operating Technology and worked mostly in Canada’s north.

Jan. 26: High Prairie town council debates whether or not to join Mackenzie Municipal Services Agency.

Jan. 26: High Prairie town council raises rent on its Moostoos Building tenants by eight per cent.

Jan. 26: High Prairie town council raises the fire chief’s salary to $39,053 from $36,720.

Jan. 26: Terry Calliou announces a Hockey Classic, featuring former NHL players, is cancelled.

Jan. 27: Iver Paulino scores 46 points but it’s not enough as the St. Andrew’s Saints lose to the undefeated Gift Lake Hurricanes 59-57 in junior high school boy’s basketball action.

Jan. 28: Former Athabasca MP David Chatters loses his battle with cancer and passes away at the age of 69 years.

Jan. 30: The High Prairie Regals conclude a miserable 0-24 season after a 9-5 home ice loss to the Grimshaw Huskies. The 0-24 mark ties the NPHL record held by the 2012-13 Valleyview Jets.

Jan. 30: High Prairie Scorpions Taekwondo members compete at the 26th Annual Whitecourt Taekwondo Championships Jan. 30. Nicolas Bellerose wins bronze in patterns, and silver in sparring; Logan Bruder wins bronze in patterns and gold in sparring; Braelyn Dallaire wins gold in patterns, gold in sparring, and silver in synchronized partner patterns; Jordan Koski wins gold in patterns, bronze in sparring, and silver in synchronized partner patterns; Amira Sharkawi wins bronze in patterns, bronze in sparring, and gold in synchronized partner patterns; Jun Jun Sharkawi wins gold in patterns, and bronze in sparring; Kamoule Sharkawi wins silver in patterns, and bronze in sparring; and Janora Yellowknee wins silver in sparring.

Jan. 31: Rick Cleaver of the Fort St. John Flyers is named NPHL MVP. No players from the High Prairie Regals are named to the All-Star Team or receive awards.

Jan. 31: Jocelyn Heyde’s High Prairie rink wins the High Prairie Women’s Bonspiel after defeating Lisa Zabolotniuk 9-6 in the final. Gayle Brulotte wins the B Event and Brenda Anderson the C Event.

Jan. 31: High Prairie Skating Club members earn eight medals at the Peace Region Invitational in Grande Prairie.

February

Feb. 1: Increased renal dialysis service is given to Slave Lake while High Prairie remains without the service, despite lobbying efforts from local citizens.

Feb. 1: Arlen Quartly and Brian Gilroy are elected to High Prairie town council in a byelection. Quartly receives 233 votes, Gilroy 146 votes, James Waikle 128 vote and Jeff Burgar 75 votes.

Feb. 1: A boy, 16, pleads guilty in High Prairie youth court to assaulting a YAC staff member. He is sentenced to six months probation.

Feb. 1: The PRJH girl’s basketball team runs their record to a league best 6-1 after a home court 24-18 win over the Kinuso Knights.

Feb. 1: The Gift Lake Hurricanes boy’s basketball team improves to 7-0 after a home court 61-32 win over the G.P. Vanier Vipers.

Feb. 2: J.B. Wood Continuing Care accepts a donation of a BRODA chair, designed for patients who tend to slump or slide. High Prairie and District Palliative paid for the chair.

Feb. 3: South Peace News reports the Grande Prairie Athletics and Valleyview Jets are making plans to return to the NPHL next season.

Feb. 6: A benefit dance is held at Triangle for Jeremy and Amy Whalen, who lost their home to a fire Dec. 27.

Feb. 6: Colin Griffiths’ Grande Prairie rink and David Marx’s High Prairie rink win berths in provincials after the Peace Zone Masters Curling Tournament concludes in High Prairie.

Feb. 7: Cancer claims the life of former High Prairie town councillor Quenten Emter. He was a long-time employee of ATCO Electric.

Feb. 9: The Gift Lake Hurricanes boy’s basketball team runs their record to 8-0 as Benny Yellowknee scores 15 points in a 57-31 win at Kinuso.

Feb. 10: South Peace News reports on the need for more people to join the High Prairie Fire Department.

Feb. 10: South Peace News reports on a successful season for local cattle penners, who compete with the Alberta Cattlemen’s Penning and Sorting Association. Dave Daly competed in the National Competition in Calgary and brought home a fourth place finish out of 358 teams. Daly also won the Fast Time Buckle in the 10 Class at the ACPSA Finals held in Teepee Creek. He was also the season leader in the ACPSA 7 Class and the ACPSA 5 Class during the season. Dan Bloomfield was the Reserve Champion in the ACPSA 7 Class and Bob Tindall was the Reserve Champion in the ACPSA 5 Class. Jean Daly placed sixth in the ACPSA 7 Class.

Feb. 10: The St. Andrew’s Saints [5-3] win 53-41 at G.P. Vanier [2-6] while the PRJH Raiders [6-2] win 40-27 at winless Slave Lake St. Francis in boy’s basketball action.

Feb. 10: Grace Pardell scores 11 points to lead the St. Andrew’s Saints to a 30-20 win at G.P. Vanier.

Feb. 10: South Peace News publishes the obituary of Edward Joseph Couturier, who passes away at the age of 58 years from cancer. He worked for the Town of High Prairie and 16 years at Cox Petroleum. Date of death is not published.

Feb. 11: Joussard School holds an open house to give the public a chance to see the new school.

Feb. 11: The High Prairie Elks receive $60,000 and Kapawe’no First Nation $30,000 in CFEP grants from the Alberta government. The Elks will use the money for Elks RV Park upgrades while Kapawe’no uses the money for hall renovations.

Feb. 11: Byron Mark Konelsky passes away at the age of 50 years. The long-time Marigold client was a friend to all.

Feb. 12: Lifelong High Prairie resident Melanie Masson passes away at the age of 41 years from a brain tumour.

Feb. 13: A fire destroys the home of Jeff and Mary Burgar at Joussard.

Feb. 13: High Prairie’s Ducks Unlimited chapter holds its 23rd annual banquet and auction at the High Prairie Legion Hall.

Feb. 15: Family Day events are held throughout the South Peace. Pancake breakfasts in several locations prove to be popular with residents.

Feb. 16: Big Lakes County approves an engineering tender to expand the Joussard Fire Hall. Beairsto & Associates Engineering Ltd. of Grande Prairie wins the $16,700 tender.

Feb. 16: Katiya Sware, Kali Laderoute and Aaliyah Gladue compete for their respective teams as the Alberta Winter Games conclude in Medicine Hat.

Feb. 17: Big Lakes County CAO Bill Kostiw tells council he is concerned about the poor economy, and fears a drop in assessment.

Feb. 19: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee attends a High Prairie town council meeting and hears council wants dialysis treatment and chemotherapy treatment in the new High Prairie Hospital.

Feb. 19: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee tells High Prairie town council she supports a plan to have the old hospital site converted into an integrated educational and health care training facility.

Feb. 21: Myrna Lloyd passes away at the Valleyview Hospital at the age of 82 years.

Feb. 24: The St. Andrew’s Saints win the Girl’s Division and the Gift Lake Hurricanes the Boy’s Division as the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League concludes its regular season.

Feb. 24: S/Sgt. John Respet joins the High Prairie detachment as its interim staff sergeant.

Feb. 25: Five High Prairie Air Cadets receive their marksmanship pins: F/Sgt. Chad Halldorson, A.C. Addisen Lambert-Welch, F/Cpl. Robert Bigcharles, F/Sgt. Ashton Halldorson, and Cpl. Jared Gomes.

Feb. 27: The St. Andrew’s Saints win their first Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Girl’s Division tile after defeating Kinuso 32-30 in the final.

Feb. 27: The Gift Lake Hurricanes won their first Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Boy’s Division tile after defeating PRJH 97-30 in the final.

Feb. 27: The Fort St. John Flyers come back from a 3-0 deficit to win four straight games and win their NPHL Semi-Final against the Grimshaw Huskies. However, the Flyers forfeit the game and series for using an illegal player. Teams are allowed to use 25 players after Jan. 10; the Flyers used 26.

March

March 1: CCI Wireless donates $3,500 to the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

March 2: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church will have a new pastor, Keith Williams, in May.

March 2: South Peace News features Kierra Gauchier, Katey Zelman and Mason Dlugosz, who leave shortly for the Arctic Winter Games in Iquluit, Nunavut.

March 2: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce hires Rodney Gainer as its executive director.

March 4: PRJH’s curling team concludes Provincials in Ponoka with an 0-3 record. Weeks earlier, they won Zones at Manning after defeating teams from Beaverlodge and Valleyview. Rink members are lead Darbie Billings, second Tanasity Smith, third Lindsey Keay and skip Hope Keshen.

March 5: The High Prairie Ice Carnival honours former member Melanie Masson, who recently passed away.

March 5: The High Prairie Bantams win the All Peace Minor Hockey League Bantam Tier 1 A banner in Dawson Creek. Although they lost the game 4-2, they won the first game 8-1 in High Prairie on Feb. 28 meaning they won the two-game total goal series 10-5.

March 6: Mark Zahacy’s High Prairie rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel after defeating Brent Kushner 7-6 in the final. Jim Zabolotniuk wins the B Event and Al Butterfield the C Event.

March 6: The High Prairie Peewees win the All Peace Minor Hockey League Peewee Tier 4A A banner in High Prairie. Although they tied High Level 6-6, they won the previous day in High Level 7-5 to win the series on total goals 13-11.

March 6: Frances Stout passes away at the age of 82 years. Along with her husband, Glen, she was co-owner of G&F Construction.

March 8: Smitty’s waiter John Flores returns $2,010 to Ken Murdoch after the cash falls out of his pocket onto a chair at the restaurant.

March 9: Tolko’s manager, external and stakeholder relations, Tom Hoffman, tells High Prairie town council the best case scenario has the plant re-opening in late 2017.

March 9: Big Lakes County approves the Green Lights program for its firefighters.

March 9: Big Lakes County hears it will have about $1 million less in revenue after a 2.7 per cent drop in property assessment.

March 9: Big Lakes County reports on plans to proceed with a biomass project. It invests $30,000 in the project.

March 9: Sucker Creek First Nation holds an ice fishing day with its oil and gas partners.

March 10: The Spirit River Rangers win their fourth straight NPHL title after sweeping the Grimshaw Huskies in four straight games, and winning the last game 9-1 in Grimshaw.

March 12: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the High Prairie Town and Country Bonspiel after defeating Jim Zabolotniuk 6-2 in the final. Al Butterfield wins the B Event and Peter Keay the C Event.

March 12: Wanda Willier and Ian Willier win $2,610 after placing first in the Joussard Community Association Ice Fishing Tournament.

March 13: Long-time High Prairie resident Dennis Robert Zelman passes away at the age of 68 years.

March 13: The High Prairie Midget Legionnaires return home from Oyen with silver medals at the Alberta Midget C Provincials. Thorsby wins the final 7-3.

March 14: Sheila Maureen Ehman passes away at the age of 66 years. She was a former journalist and worked in several High Prairie stores.

March 15: MP Arnold Viersen visits with students at E.W. Pratt High School.

March 15: Northland School Division hosts its Regional Science Fair at Peavine Bishop Routhier School. St Theresa School students win all Grade 1-6 categories while Grouard wins the Grade 7 title.

March 16: High Prairie resident Bart Kuefler says railway ties stored by the West Prairie River pose a health risk.

March 16: Charles Bruce Duncan passes away at the age of 69 years. He recently taught at E.W. Pratt High School as an educational assistant.

March 17: Grade 4 student Kelly Cox wins the Elementary title and Georgia Boerchers the Junior High title at the St. Andrew’s School Oratorical Contest.

March 18: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents High Prairie Regional Recreation with a $30,000 cheque to help purchase a new ice resurfacing machine. The money comes from the CFEP program.

March 19: A High Prairie home owned by Ed Podollan is destroyed by fire.

March 19: Jodi Sware holds an open house at the High Prairie and District Museum to celebrate her new book “Wisdom of Our Elders”.

March 20: The High Prairie Sunstone Energy Bantam C team wins Provincials after defeating Vermilion 6-3 in the final. Previous wins in round-robin play were 8-1 over Airdrie, 9-3 over Vermilion and 7-2 over Blackfalds. They crushed Fairview 8-0 in the semi-final.

March 20: The High Prairie Peewees score 18 goals in three games but lose three straight games at the Alberta Peewee B Provincials in Drayton Valley.

March 20: Bernie Poloz’s High Prairie rink wins the High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel after defeating Alain Blanchette 7-3 in the final. Tyson Billings wins the B Event and Jim Zabolotniuk the C Event.

March 20: Sucker Creek’s Bill Willier celebrates his 95th birthday, surrounded by family and friends.

March 21: A few dozen people attend a meeting at Grouard Northland School to debate the fate of the junior high school program offered at the school. Enrolment has dropped to eight this school year.

March 22: Hamlet paving in Big Lakes County is cut $1 million as the county strives to offset a reduction in assessment revenue.

March 22: Al Butterfield’s rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Curling League title after defeating Mark Zahacy 7-0 in the final. Jim Zabolotniuk wins the B Event and Brent Kushner the C Event. Peter Blacha skipped Kushner’s rink in his absence.

March 23: Al Butterfield’s rink wins the High Prairie Mixed Curling League title after defeating Bernie Poloz 8-5. John Chapman wins the B Event, Morgan Beamish the C Event, and Lorne L’Hirondelle the D Event.

March 23: South Peace News publishes the obituary of Ida Janhsen. She was 85 and worked many years at the High Prairie Hospital in the laundry and housekeeping departments.

March 23: South Peace News features Leo Arcand, a Driftpile man whose art was purchased by the Government of Canada and given as a gift to American President Barack Obama.

March 23: Peavine’s Wyatt Noskey returns to the settlement with the Ernie Love Trophy, given to the leading scorer in the AJHL. Noskey recorded 29-54-83 points with the Olds Grizzlies.

March 24: Kay Savill’s rink wins the High Prairie Women’s Curling League title after defeating Marilyn Stevens 5-4 in an extra end in the final. Brenda Anderson wins the B Event and Rose Decorby the C Event.

March 24: PRJH Grade 8 students Eve Keay, Sarah Cairns and Adam Cardinal all win medals at the Peace Region Science Fair in Peace River.

March 29-31: Steps to battle social media and bullying were the focus of a workshop at Driftpile at a youth conference. Sucker Creek singer/songwriter Nathan Cunningham is among the speakers.

March 30: High Prairie RCMP report they make arrests in robberies at two High Prairie gas stations. Charged are Jana Marie Eileen Toner, 33, and Jody Ann Bellerose, 39, both of High Prairie.