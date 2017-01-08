2016 Year in Review – April/May/June

April

April 2: The Valleyview Jets and Grande Prairie Athletics are accepted back into the NPHL at a meeting in Fairview.

April 3: Grouard girls Neriah Auger and Shealynn Auger win gold medals at the 2016 Alberta Female Native Hockey Championships in Edmonton while playing for the Edmonton Hericanes.

April 4: John Duwana arrives in town to start his job as new care manager at the High Prairie Health Complex.

April 5: Town of High Prairie Councillor Arlen Quartly votes against a staff increase for town employees after citing he had to slash wages at his business, Sunstone Energy. The wage increase passes.

April 5: Town of High Prairie treasurer Hermann Minderlein says council “under recovered” $111,051.25 in school tax levy in 2015, meaning the amount must be recovered in 2016 tax bills.

April 6: South Peace News reports that Big Lakes County CAO Bill Kostiw plans to retire effective July 29.

April 8-11: Trees are cut down in MacIntyre Park as a revitalization project begins.

April 9: Well-known High Prairie businessman Allan Smith passes away in Mesa, Arizona, at the age of 78 years. He opened Allan’s Welding in 1981.

April 9: James Willier is named High Prairie Firefighter of the Year at the annual ball at Triangle.

April 12: Miss Rodeo Canada and former student at St. Andrew’s School, Samantha Stokes, visits students.

April 13: South Peace News features the black knot disease and its devastating effects on town trees.

April 13: Big Lakes County agrees to spend $60,000 to upgrade its aging chlorine water treatment systems.

April 13: Big Lakes County agrees to meet with its regional municipal partners, including First Nations, before proceeding on a regional water upgrade.

April 13: Big Lakes County agrees to spend $107,600 on eight new highway welcome signs and $42,750 for five hamlet welcome signs.

April 14: The High Prairie Golden Age Club celebrates it 40th anniversary.

April 14: ATB donates $2,000 to Marigold Enterprises to buy tools and equipment to re-open its woodshop and ceramics programs.

April 15: Joussard School wins the Elementary title and PRJH the Junior High title at the HPSD Hand Games Tournament at HPE.

April 15: Over 100 students attend the Robotics Tournament at Red Earth Creek School. Grouard Grade 1 students win best in their class.

April 16: Former High Prairie teacher turned author, Beth Rowe, attends a book signing at the High Prairie Municipal Library to promote her books Bird of Barjag and Mischief Mischief.

April 17: The two-day High Prairie Gun and Sportsmen Show concludes in High Prairie.

April 18: Award-winning author Larry Loyie passes away at the age of 82 years. His numerous books won many awards, which highlighted Cree heritage.

April 18: Brian Holmberg announces at a High Prairie Regals meeting his intention to run for mayor in 2017.

April 20: Terri Wiebe returns as the Town of High Prairie’s treasurer. She left in April 2011.

April 23: Northland School Division Supt. Donna Barrett announces she is retiring. She joined NSD in 2010 and helped guide it through difficult times.

April 24: Teams refuse to allow the Lakeland Eagles re-entry into the NPHL. The Eagles applied to re-enter the league but teams refused to debate the issue.

April 25: Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman and dignitaries tour the High Prairie Hospital under construction.

April 25: The High Prairie Royal Purple donate $100,000 to the CT Scan fundraising campaign.

April 26: A man in medical distress drives his truck into a High Prairie west end apartment building at 5043 52 Avenue.

April 26: Big Lakes County passes its budget with the mill rate the same as in 2015. However, a slight rise in education and seniors’ housing means taxes will rise slightly, assuming assessment is equal to the previous year.

April 27: South Peace News features Nicolet Agencies and its stuffed animal drive. An amazing 1,293 stuffed animals were collected during the drive. The toys were forwarded to Peace Country hospitals.

April 27: Ruth Pratt is recognized for her 50 years of service to the High Prairie Royal Purple with a pin and certificate.

April 27: Big Lakes County writes the Alberta government demanding its promise be kept regarding the Peavine access road receiving a new layer of asphalt.

April 28: A grass fire spreads near Highway 750 in Big Meadow. Dry conditions prompted the fire to spread after a teenage boy was welding and grass caught fire.

May

May 1: Pastor Keith Williams arrives in High Prairie to be the new pastor at Bethel Baptist Church.

May 1: Just over $8,600 is raised at the annual Hospice Walk hosted by the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society. Donations were still coming in after the walk was over.

May 4: Peavey Mart applies for a development permit to build in the town’s east end.

May 4: South Peace News reports on Wendy Moostoos receiving a $4,000 University of Alberta scholarship.

May 4: Enilda Mud Bowl holds its day league and senior league awards banquet. Grumpy Old Folks wins the A Event Rolloff title, the Pin Snappers win the B Event title.

May 5: The second of two public meetings to debate the future of junior high school programs at Grouard Northland School is held. Some in attendance plead for the program to continue, saying now is not the time to ruin a good thing.

May 5: Jenny Dlugosz passes away at the age of 49 years. The long-time Marigold client called it her “second home” and enjoyed crafts and music.

May 6: East Prairie’s Gerald Cunningham is returned as Metis Settlements General Council president.

May 7: John Kryzalka passes away in Edmonton at the age of 76 years.

May 7: The Triangle Pioneer Thresherman’s Association officially opens their new hall at Triangle. PTA president Henry Nyberg and PTA vice president Len Parke cut the ribbon.

May 10: Britney Supernault places first in Single Performance and Jessica Villa and Hailey Twin first in Group Performance at the E.W. Pratt High School Primavera Talent Show.

May 11: An error in ATCO’s linear assessment results in a tax increase in High Prairie. Business tax increases 11 per cent and residential tax three per cent.

May 11: South Peace News reports on a $200,000 Heart and Stroke Foundation donation to install 20 automated external defibrillators at NLC 20 campuses.

May 11: Big Lakes County hears from Progress Unlimited consultant Lisa Baroldi, and its plans to lure investors to locate plants in Big Lakes County.

May 13: Four students place in area judging in the annual Remembrance Day contest. Taryn Barnes-Roberts placed second in Area Junior Poems, Brooke Buchan first in Area Intermediate Poems, Krysta Auger first in Intermediate Colour Poster, and Brett Friesen first in Area Intermediate Essay.

May 14: Hundreds attend the second annual Bridging our Communities High Prairie Traditional Powwow at the Sports Palace.

May 14: Jamie Bilyk places first among 20 drivers at the Zone 5 [Northwest] School Bus Roadeo in High Prairie.

May 16: Thirteen records are broken at the High Prairie School Division Track and Field Meet in High Prairie.

May 17: Verna Ogg is elected the new chair of the High Prairie Community Beautification Association.

May 18: Don Ebbett receives his 50-year pin of continuous service to the Royal Canadian Legion.

May 18: Several FireSmart projects are approved for areas in the region including Peavine, Gift Lake, Whitefish and Driftpile.

May 18: South Peace News publishes a front page artist’s concept of the East Gate development, including Peavey Mart.

May 18: South Peace News features a story on the dry conditions and concerns expressed by farmers.

May 18-31: The High Prairie and District Museum opens its doors to display art from students at St. Andrew’s School.

May 18-19: The PARTY program presents a graphic display of the dangers of drinking and driving to youth from several local schools.

May 19: HPE raises over $6,000 after holding a Spell-a-Thon.

May 19-21: Rain ands heavy, wet snow are a welcome relief to the region, suffering from dry conditions.

May 24: High Prairie town council refuses to support the Big Lakes Charity Golf Tournament after discovering they were not consulted on where proceeds from the event were going toward.

May 24: High Prairie fire chief Ken Melnyk and deputy fire chief Trevor Cisaroski receive awards before council meeting. Melnyk received his 30-year bar while Cisaroski receives his 20-year bar.

May 25: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Food Bank puts out the call for donations as shelves are nearly empty.

May 25: South Peace News reports on Northland School Division’s nomination of Gift Lake teacher Andrew Bots for the Edwin Parr Award.

May 25: Big Lakes County agrees to add the names of Wendell Ebbett, Robert Goulet and Eileen Will to its Wall of Fame. The ceremony takes place at the county barbecue June 23.

May 25: Big Lakes County gets tough with Hill N Hollow campsite near Faust after discovering they completed an expansion without the proper permits. Owners were ordered to comply with several conditions.

May 25: Big Lakes County agrees to hire a consultant to prepare a renovation plan for their office administration building. Cost is estimated at $50,000.

May 25: Big Lakes County cites concerns over drugs to High Prairie RCMP Interim S/Sgt. John Respet.

May 25: Rae-Anne Gill sets two records at the PRJH Track and Field Meet. In all, six records are set.

May 26: Bill Landiuk resigns as Big Lakes County treasurer.

May 26: The ATB branch in High Prairie raises $3,622.72 for the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton during its campaign.

May 27: Luella Wood holds a year-end recital for her piano students at Pleasantview Lodge. Residents enjoy the students’ recital.

May 27: Pamela Mary Bissell passes away at the age of 91 years. She was a long-time nurse who received the President’s Gold Medal in Nursing.

May 28: The Royal Ball is held in High Prairie and parents and children take advantage: 49 princesses and 11 princes dress for the occasion. Dancing, games, crafts and food are part of the festivities. Marigold Enterprises hosts the Royal Ball.

May 30: High Prairie hockey legend Tom Lysiak dies at the age of 63 from leukemia. Lysiak fashioned a fine NHL career with the Atlanta Flames and Chicago Blackhawks.

May 31: HPE holds their annual Spring Night concert. Grade 4-5 students played various instruments to the delight of the audience.

June

June 1: South Peace News publishes a photo of site preparation for the new Peavey Mart store the previous week.

June 1: HPE students perform the musical play Dig It to pack gymnasiums.

June 2: Tanishia BigCharles receives the Top Cadet Award at the High Prairie Air Cadets Annual Inspection.

June 2-3: E.W. Pratt High School student Justin Mindel places fourth at the Alberta High School Track and Field provincials in senior men’s high jump with a leap of 1.8 metres.

June 2-16: The High Prairie and District Museum opens its doors to display art from students at E.W. Pratt High School.

June 3: Joussard School students raise $2,597 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation during Jump Rope for Heart.

June 4: Taylor Blackhurst raises the East Peace Grand Champion Steer at the 4-H Achievement Day.

June 4: Roy Verstappen raises the Supreme Champion Female at the Coyote Acres 4-H Club Sheep Project Achievement Day.

June 6: A safety clinic is held at the Q Skate Plaza over concerns that not enough people using the park are wearing helmets.

June 6-12: Activities conclude as Senior’s Week concludes. Events are held at various venues and communities during the week.

June 8: South Peace News reports the Teeing for Tots fundraiser is cancelled due to lack of support.

June 8: South Peace News reports that students at Joussard School participate in the annual hamlet cleanup the previous week.

June 11: Solomon Courtoreille catches the biggest fish at the High Prairie and McLennan Knights of Columbus Children’s Fishing Derby at Winagami Lake. Janelle Lepage wins the Age 10 and Under category and Gabrielle Dusterhoff the Ages 11-17 category.

June 12: Four High Prairie Dolphins quality for the Alberta Summer Games after placing at the zone meet in Grande Prairie. They are Malakae Sharkawi, Daisy Porisky, Ella Deering and Taylor Oliver-Guerin.

June 14: The High Prairie and District Community Band performs at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

June 14: Larkin Stokes wins the Dan Sloan Athletic Dedication Award as the school’s sports banquet.

June 14: High Prairie town council agrees to proceed with the $1.55 million 50th Street capital upgrade despite it being over budget. Money is taken from surplus. Original cost was estimated at $1.379 million.

June 15: South Peace News features the High Prairie bantam football team, under the leadership of head coach Tom Duchesneau and assistant coach Matt Robinson.

June 15: South Peace News features the construction of a washroom and laundry facility at the Elks RV Park.

June 15: Sam Peters passes away at the age of 71 years. In 1979, he formed Sam Peters Trucking. Later, he started Big Meadow Salvage.

June 17: Alexa Doan and Cole Isaac are named PRJH’s Athletes-of-the-Year.

June 20: Cynthia Deynaka wins a shopping spree at High Prairie Super A and collects $498.40 in merchandise.

June 21: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s Aboriginal Day celebration attracts over 200.

June 22: South Peace News reports that Abbey Miller and Brooke Monteith are competing for the 2016 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen title.

June 22: South Peace News reports on several appointments by HPSD. Michelle Breggen and Brennan McDonald are appointed as inclusive education co-ordinators; John Wiedrick as superintendent of human resources, Delores Pruden-Barrie as FNMI co-ordinator; Jocelyn Heyde as principal of PRJH; Kim Corless as vice principal of PRJH; and Nicole Russell as vice principal at HPE. Corless later becomes vice principal at HPE.

June 22: Big Lakes County agrees to set aside $5,000 for a local charity after hearing complaints from the public that none of the money raised at their August golf tournament is earmarked for local charities.

June 22: Big Lakes County tables a decision to a July meeting on whether or not to buy a house to help the county recruit staff. CAO Bill Kostiw promoted the idea, adding it would cost about $250,000 to purchase a three-bedroom bungalow.

June 22: Big Lakes County council creates a covenant with its CAO to help build a better relationship.

June 22: Big Lakes County takes steps to deal with flood damage caused the previous week after heavy rains.

June 22: Big Lakes County meets and continues a meeting on at least two separate occasions without having a proper quorum. Minutes show quorum did not occur for 15 minutes. Later, council’s lawyer says no harm was done. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation disagrees.

June 23: The names of Wendell Ebbett, Robert Goulet and Eileen Will are added to the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame during the county barbecue.

June 24: Martin Deerline holds its annual Customer Appreciation Day.

June 24: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre holds its annual Walk for Friendship.

June 24: Carlo Poretta is hired as St. Andrew’s School vice principal.

June 24-26, 2016: Well over 1,000 people attend the annual Driftpile Powwow each day.

June 26: The High Prairie Bantam Outlaws football team’s application to join the Peace Country Bantam Football League is unanimously approved.

June 26: Anne Beamish passes away in Sherwood Park at the age of 86 years. She worked for over 30 years at the High Prairie Hospital.

June 27: Shirley Kasinec passes away at the age of 78 years.

June 28: High Prairie town council stalls a proposed green lights bylaw after Mayor Linda Cox and Councillor Donna Deynaka wanted more information. The bylaw would allow firefighters to install flashing green lights in their vehicles in order to get to emergencies quicker.

June 28: High Prairie town council proposes a minimum tax, designed to recoup the costs of cleaning streets and snow clearing on vacant properties.

June 28: High Prairie town council grants the High Prairie Seed Co-op its annual tax forgiveness. Under an agreement signed in 2009, the co-op gets a tax break until 2018.

June 28: High Prairie’s Barry Sharkawi is re-elected chair of the Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance. High Prairie Councillor Debbie Rose is elected secretary – treasurer.

June 29: South Peace News reports that Leon Tkachyk is hired as Kinuso School’s new principal.

June 30: Monique Maure wins the PTA raffle at Triangle and claims a GMC truck. Other winners of $1,000 included Vic Abel, Marilyn Banckhead, Eileen Dvornek, Kevin Kemp and Dale Norton.