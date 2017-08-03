2 youth die in accident

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie is mourning the tragic loss of two youth.

“On Saturday morning around 2:10 a.m. RCMP responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident that took place on the West Prairie River near

Randall’s Beach and Range Road 272,” says Sgt. Jack Poitras, media contact for RCMP media relations.

The three male teenagers were 18, 17 and 16 years old.

“The 16-year-old is the survivor.”

Police say the accident occurred when the SUV the teenagers were inside went down a bank and into the water. Two of the three youths inside the vehicle passed away at the scene. The third passenger suffered minor injuries.

Randall’s Beach is located about five km south of town on the West Prairie River.

Police did not release any names.