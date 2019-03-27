2 win medals at regional fair

Two students at Prairie River Junior High School won medals at the Peace Country Regional Science Fair. Left-right, are Katie Wooten, who won a silver medal, and Mya Cardinal, who won a gold medal.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two students at Prairie River Junior High School won medals at the Peace Country Regional Science Fair held March 15-16 in Peace River.



Mya Cardinal, Grade 8, captured a gold medal in Junior Chemical, Physical and Earth Science with her project on Radiation in the Home.



Katie Wooten, Grade 9, won silver in Intermediate Health and Life Sciences with her psychology project on Human Conditioning.



“There was an intense quality of projects,” science teacher Neil Pereira says.



“Even with very good quality projects from our school, it just couldn’t match the competition.”



Both students were honoured to receive the medals.



“I was pleasantly surprised by the results of the regional science fair, and extremely pleased with the outcome,” Cardinal says.



“The regional science fair was an amazing experience, one which I hope to return to next year.”



Cardinal placed third overall in the Prairie River Science Fair Feb. 19 while Wooten was eighth overall.



“I was surprised I won a medal,” Wooten says.



“I didn’t think my project would do that well in regionals.”



She had a unique part in her project.



“I dog-trained my classmates,” Wooten says.



PRJH sent 11 students to the regional fair.



“We are very impressed with how our students did, the effort they put in and their work,” Pereira says.



No local students qualified for the Canada-Wide Science Fair set for May 15-17 in Fredericton, N.B.



“Our students did a very good job to prepare for the science fair, they were ready and eager to do well,” Pereira says.



Students learned a lot at the science fair.



“They got to see many different ideas and ways to think about doing science projects,” Pereira says.



“Many of them will likely pursue science projects to compete for the top positions at the science fair.”



Jessica Whalen, Romie Emter, Abby Barton, Connor McNabb, Liam Roberts, Natalie Pratt, Ibitihaal Junaid, Taryn Barnes- Roberts and Dimitri Prince-Sawka also competed in the regional fair